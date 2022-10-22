ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Quincy Notre Dame High School soccer team will have a game with Mendota High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.

Quincy Notre Dame High School
Mendota High School
October 22, 2022
13:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Times Gazette

He was dressed like Illinois

A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
OREGON, IL
smilepolitely.com

There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois

Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
starvedrock.media

Early Morning Garage Fire In Streator

A garage in Streator was gutted by fire. Firefighters were called just before 3:30 Tuesday morning to a garage fire at the corner of Hickory and Shabbona Streets. With the garage locked, firefighters had to force their way into the fully engulfed structure. They had the blaze out in about 5 minutes.
STREATOR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One person killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after getting hit by a car in Boone County. Deputies were called to Cherry Valley Roade around 8:15 p.m. Monday. A car was stopped on the road, and deputies believe that it may have been disabled. Another car came up behind it, hitting both the vehicle […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve

An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
EAST MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Hospitals adjusting mask policies

Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police are searching for the following wanted individuals

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy