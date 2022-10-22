ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prudenville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

Diane Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville

Diane Lee Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville passed away on Friday October 21, 2022 at her home. Diane was born on July 4, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to John and Geraldine (Piper) Peterson. Setting out on her life upon graduation from high school, Diane and her loving husband, Manfred Boehmer were...
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Lila Weighman, 95, of Luzerne

Lila May Weighman, age 95 of Luzerne, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday October 20, 2022. Lila was born in Saginaw, Michigan on May 9, 1927, to the late William E. Noyes and Jenny E. Barror Noyes. She attended Saginaw High School, and worked at a pickle...
LUZERNE, MI
Up North Voice

Bruce Arnold, 68, of Atlanta

Mr. Bruce Charles Arnold, 68 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on October 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 1954 to Roland and Joanne (Hardy) Arnold. At the age of 24, he married his beautiful bride, Anna (Fritz) Arnold on April 22, 1978...
ATLANTA, MI
Up North Voice

Ronald Nokielski, 78, of Beaverton

Ronald D. Nokielski, 78, of Beaverton, MI passed away at My Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI on October 24, 2022. He was born the son of Stanley and Adele (Toporowski) Nokielski on November 7, 1943 in Detroit, MI. He shared 43 years with Therese Nokielski (Wehrwein). During his working years...
BEAVERTON, MI
Up North Voice

New editor, writer to join Up North Voice staff

ROSCOMMON – Alicia Noragon of Houghton Lake has been named copy editor of Up North Voice and UpNorthVoice.com effective Oct. 21. Noragon, who is originally from Harbor Springs, moved to Roscommon County with her significant other, Wayne, and her two sons about 2.5 years ago. Alicia’s immediate role will...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

‘Dan’ Willard, 68, of South Branch

David Lee Willard, a resident of South Branch, MI, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home. He was born on May 27, 1955, to Louis and Helen (Pangman) Willard in Caro, MI. “Dan” as everyone called him, moved to South Branch in 1992. He married Elizabeth Prieur on April...
SOUTH BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy