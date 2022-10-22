ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO