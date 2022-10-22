Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Richard Kimble, 72, of Prudenville
Richard A. Kimble, age 72, of Prudenville, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch. Richard was born on January 22, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Arthur and Hazel (English) Kimble. He was married on August 6, 1977 in Eureka, Michigan to Betty Shinabery. After attending Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO, the couple moved to Prudenville 17 years ago to be a part of a new church start -up. Richard enjoyed drawing and painting.
Up North Voice
Betty Swartzentruber, 96, of Turner
Betty Arlene (Kauffman) Swartzentruber from Turner, Michigan, formerly from Midland passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday, October 19 at Iosco Medical Care Facility in Tawas City, Michigan. Betty was born April 3, 1926 to Nobel & Minnie (Yoder) Kauffman in Midland, Michigan. She was one of eight...
Up North Voice
Tomye Snover, 95, of Gladwin
Toyme Snover, age 95, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Horizon of Gladwin surrounded by her family. She was born on October 15, 1927, in Hazard County, Kentucky to the late William and Mary (Lowery) Shell. According to her wishes a private family only service will take place...
Up North Voice
Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
