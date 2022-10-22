Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Thayer Central volleyball upsets Sutton to claim subdistrict C2-8 title
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Sutton volleyball hosted second-seed Thayer Central in the championship match of the subdistrict C2-8 tournament Tuesday. The Titans beat the Fillies 3-2 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps Kenesaw in subdistrict semifinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia volleyball took to the court against Kenesaw in the D1-8 sub district semi finals. In the end, the Hawkettes advance on after grabbing hold of a 3-0 sweep over the Blue Devils. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball sweeps Loomis to win subdistrict D1-9 title
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Axtell hosted third-ranked Loomis in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Wolves in a 3-0 sweep to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Minden volleyball whips up a victory sweep over St. Paul
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Minden volleyball took to the hardwood against St. Paul Monday for the C1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, the Whippets broke out the brooms and swept the Wildcats, three sets to none to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball wins five-set thriller in subdistrict semis over Adams Central
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball took to the hardwood against Adams Central Monday in the C1-9 sub district semifinals. After five sets, it was the Crusaders who cruised to a 3-2 win over the Patriots to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
iheart.com
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials approve construction of temporary casino in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another Nebraska casino will be popping up in the coming months, this time in Grand Island. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the construction of the temporary casino on Monday. Construction will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park, according to a...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
KSNB Local4
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
