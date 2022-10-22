ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

USF rallies past 5th-ranked SMSU at Stewart Center for 5-set victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls Cougar volleyball team upset #5 Southwest Minnesota State tonight 3-2.USF vs SMSU (12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12) Attack: USF landed 53 kills against the Mustangs led by freshman, Sadie Voss with 17 on the night. Nicole Jacobson landed 10 kills on the night followed by Brooklynne Albracht and Courtney Holsteen each with eight kills apiece in the match.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10. Lennox finishes 12-14.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

High outside expectations compliment big goals for Jackrabbit women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was media day up in Brookings for the South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball teams where expectations are always high. Never more so this season than for the SDSU women who earned the first ever AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history. Returning...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. Each face key games to their postseason hopes Saturday. SDSU Men's Basketball Media Day. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jacks look to stay on top of Summit despite key losses.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aidan Bouman steps up to lead Coyotes in comeback win over Southern Illinois

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes did just enough at home on Dakota Days to upset #14 Southern Illinois. Aidan Bouman stepped in at quarterback with about two and a half minutes left in the first half for the Coyotes, and helped lead the team to a comeback down 21-7. He’d go on to complete 11-17 passes, with 120 yards and one touchdown to lead the team to a 27-24 win.
CARBONDALE, IL
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Gruff Plates + Pours bringing new flavors to Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From open-faced turkey sandwiches to goat cheese-covered hamburgers, The Gruff Plates + Pours has made quite the splash since they first opened in Brandon in mid-September. The restaurant’s marketing director Kenny Bass says he’s been amazed at how the community has supported them already...
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Cool and breezy

Cool and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a couple stray showers move through western parts of the region this morning. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry for the rest of our Monday. It will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible with the strongest gusts out west. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. The wind will die down tonight and we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Omaha, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a two-car crash northeast of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it did not stop for a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse. Denise Barraclough, the 64-year-old driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

