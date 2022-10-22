SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a couple stray showers move through western parts of the region this morning. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry for the rest of our Monday. It will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible with the strongest gusts out west. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. The wind will die down tonight and we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO