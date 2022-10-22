Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KSLTV
One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
KSLTV
Evacuations issued as crews fight massive 4-alarm fire at SLC building
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded to a four-alarm fire at an under-construction apartment building in the Sugar House area. Capt. Anthony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said approximately 70 firefighters have responded to the area of 1040 East and 2220 South.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
KSLTV
Hundreds evacuated as crews fight 4-alarm fire at under-construction SLC building
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded to a four-alarm fire at an under-construction apartment building in the Sugar House area. Capt. Anthony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said approximately 70 firefighters have responded to the area of 1040 East and 2220 South.
KSLTV
Police: Springville girl hospitalized after being hit by truck in crosswalk
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police say a girl who was hit by a pickup truck while walking to Springville High School has been hospitalized. The crash happened Tuesday morning near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is just a few blocks from the high school. The driver of the pickup truck...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing man found in Bountiful
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Robert Kelley was last seen near 600 N. 900 West at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday. Kelley...
KSLTV
Teen with autism missing from Holladay home
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has autism and is at the mental level of a 6-year-old. According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Devin Meadows, who goes by DJ, is missing from the area Spring Lane in Holladay.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
Police Log: icy road leads to vehicle accident, two vehicle burglaries and a traffic stop with meth seized
Sunday, October 23 With snowy conditions entering the region over the weekend, Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to a vehicle accident where the driver lost control of his vehicle due […]
KSLTV
Neighbors on edge after Hooper house party ends in gunfire
HOOPER, Utah — Neighbors said they were unnerved Monday following a weekend house party at one home in Hooper that ended in gunfire. Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded after 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a house near 4800 South and 5100 West following reports of the gun shots, which could be heard in rapid succession on doorbell camera video recorded in the neighborhood.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
kslnewsradio.com
Police seeking help finding runaway teen from Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mya Mill. Police believe she is a runaway, and that she is still in the area of Tooele County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mya, police ask that...
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
Comments / 0