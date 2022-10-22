ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

Rockford, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The McHenry High School soccer team will have a game with Elgin High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.

McHenry High School
Elgin High School
October 22, 2022
13:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Bolingbrook, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Wheaton Warrenville South High School soccer team will have a game with Naperville North High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

High School Football Playoffs

Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs. Here are the game times for this weekend. WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township. Class 8A. Conant at...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
BATAVIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
HOMEWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN TV

Elmhurst University student dies in train collision

ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
ELMHURST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
WGN News

Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
ANTIOCH, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Powerball jackpot 8th largest in game’s history

Feeling lucky? This might be the day to get a Powerball ticket for a chance at a massive jackpot. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to $625 million, the eighth largest in the game’s 30-year history. Nobody matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, which were 19-25-48-55-60 and red Powerball 18. It wasn’t all […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thefabricator.com

Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility

Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
MARSEILLES, IL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy