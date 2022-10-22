Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
No. 4 UMD volleyball bests No. 7 St. Cloud, improves to 22-2
The fourth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was riding two straight shutout wins in Tuesday night’s home game against seventh ranked St. Cloud State University. Cianna Selbitschka lead the game with 23 total kills, while Madison Gordon topped the Bulldogs with 49 assists. UMD improved to...
WDIO-TV
UMD football seniors relishing last game at Malosky Stadium
After falling in this weekends game to Bemidji State, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returns to Duluth for their last home game of the season. A bitter sweet moment for the seniors this year who this weekends game against Minot State could very much be their last at Malosky Stadium. A place where they are undefeated this season.
WDIO-TV
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher, Danica Mark heading to state tennis tournament
For the first time in nearly a decade the Duluth Marshall girl’s tennis team will be sending not one, but two participants to the state tennis tournament. The doubles duo that will be representing the Hilltoppers will be seniors Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark. Class A state doubles action...
WDIO-TV
UMD men slip 9 spots, women fall one in USCHO national polls
Suffering back-to-back losses to a previously winless University of Wisconsin squad, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has dropped nine spots in the national poll. The Bulldogs (2-4) now sit 19th in the latest USCHO.com rankings, teetering on the brink of falling out of the top...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey looking for better forecheck in upcoming games
This weekend the No.10 Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was swept by Wisconsin in their back-to-back home series. Losing the first game 5-2, and being shut out in the second 3-0. “To me, when things aren’t going well, you find ways to simplify your game. Shorten your shifts,...
WDIO-TV
Bridging the gap: Duluth Police, Duluth Fire Department, and Starks Academy hold basketball tournament with the community
Today at Ordean East Middle School, members of the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Minnesota Fire Department and Starks Academy played in the revitalized event, Slam Jam. The event began as a basketball game between the Duluth Police Department and the Duluth Fire Department. The winner of that game then played against the Starks Academy Youth AAU team. Bringing together first responders and the community is quite the task. It’s no secret there has been tension for quite some time now between service members and the community.
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
WDIO-TV
Ghosts and Goblins: Will Halloween weekend be a Trick or a Treat?
As Halloween weekend approaches, the WDIO Storm Track team says the weather should cooperate nicely with all frightening festivities. The forecast is mysteriously mild and creepily quiet with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This forecast is very kind considering the ghosts of Halloween’s past. The normal...
WDIO-TV
Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion
There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ben
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Coffee Company celebrates 10 years
Tuesday, Duluth Coffee Company celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company, which started out in the owner’s garage now, is home to a 70 kilo roaster. Sales Manager Sam Levar says, “in about 10 minutes we roast about 100 pounds of coffee.”. Duluth Coffee Company is also serving...
WDIO-TV
Denfeld bus driver sentenced for DWI
Denfeld bus driver, Shawn Edward Zelazny, 48, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody, which will will be served one weekend per a month. On August 29, 2022, Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI charges. Zelazny admitted to driving drunk with the Duluth Denfeld boys’ basketball team to and from a tournament in Hibbing while under the influence of alcohol. After being arrested, Zelazny provided a breath test of .218 BrAC.
WDIO-TV
Tou Thao opts to have judge decide his fate in state trial
On the morning that jury selection for their state trial in George Floyd’s murder was set to begin, two former Minneapolis police officers changed course. Just before 9 a.m., J Alexander Kueng’s attorney announced that he agreed to a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and had the murder charge against him dropped.
WDIO-TV
Tips for a safe and fun Halloween
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but we’ve got a reminder from the Duluth Police Department that all scares should be harmless. Officer Jim Forsyth shared ways to make sure that it stays safe and fun. Tip No. 1: Watch for pedestrians. Tip No. 2:...
WDIO-TV
Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an uncommon process in which both sides agree to the evidence before the judge issues a verdict.
WDIO-TV
St. Luke’s unveils new medical spa for skin care treatments
St. Luke’s has undergone remodeling of their new medical spa and rejuvenation center at their Medical Office Pavilion. The remodeling costed $140,000 to expand their services in skin care treatment and massage therapy. Some of the services provided aesthetic procedures, skin facials and chemical exfoliation. Part of the remodel...
WDIO-TV
Man pleads guilty to killing Minneapolis protester last year
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault just as his trial was set to begin. Nicholas Kraus, 36, in a plea...
