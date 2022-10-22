ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

wdhn.com

The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was held at...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County commissioners give farewell at last commission meeting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday morning was the last Houston County Commission meeting until after the November 8th election. At the meeting, the Houston County Commission recognized and thanked two commissioners for their service — district two commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Chairman Mark Culver. Sinquefield has been serving...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)— It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the wiregrass this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County “Soil and Water Conservation” District; the Forestry advisory committee; the Coffee County Extension office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security recreation site outside of Elba.
ELBA, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Geneva bake sale raises thousands for local teens in need

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— On Tuesday, a local community came together in a major way to help two teens after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Dylan Key, 16, and PJ Key, 11, both from Geneva were recently both diagnosed with different forms of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Both teens have played a...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year

COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Historic Enterprise water tower demolished

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD

MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DLS: Youth Basketball Program registration extended

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services announces that they have extended registration for the Youth Basketball Program this Fall. For kids ages 9-18, the Youth Basketball registration has been extended online from noon on Monday, October 24th, until midnight on Wednesday, October 26th. Slots are still available in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

