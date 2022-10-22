Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Rising RSV cases in children overwhelming children hospitals and clinics
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Many hospitals and pediatric clinics are becoming overwhelmed again — this time as there is a sharp uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases commonly known as RSV — a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms. “We have not seen a lot...
wdhn.com
The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was held at...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
wdhn.com
Houston County commissioners give farewell at last commission meeting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday morning was the last Houston County Commission meeting until after the November 8th election. At the meeting, the Houston County Commission recognized and thanked two commissioners for their service — district two commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Chairman Mark Culver. Sinquefield has been serving...
wdhn.com
UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
wdhn.com
State Senator-elect Josh Carnley honored in his last meeting as Coffee Co. Dist. 3 Commissioner
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Monday, marked Josh Carnley’s final meeting as Coffee County’s District 3 commissioner. In May, Carnley won the Republican primary for the state senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Jimmy Holley. Carnley does not have any Democratic or Libertarian opposition in the upcoming November...
wdhn.com
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)— It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the wiregrass this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County “Soil and Water Conservation” District; the Forestry advisory committee; the Coffee County Extension office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security recreation site outside of Elba.
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
wdhn.com
Geneva bake sale raises thousands for local teens in need
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— On Tuesday, a local community came together in a major way to help two teens after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Dylan Key, 16, and PJ Key, 11, both from Geneva were recently both diagnosed with different forms of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Both teens have played a...
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
wdhn.com
Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year
COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
wdhn.com
Historic Enterprise water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
wdhn.com
Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD
MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wdhn.com
FEMA buyout of homes from Elba’s 2015 Christmas Flood is coming to an end
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—This Christmas will mark the seventh anniversary of the “Great Elba Flood” of 2015. Several days of torrential rain caused the Pea River to run outside its banks and the city was declared a Federal Disaster area. One can still see remnants of homes in...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
wdhn.com
DLS: Youth Basketball Program registration extended
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services announces that they have extended registration for the Youth Basketball Program this Fall. For kids ages 9-18, the Youth Basketball registration has been extended online from noon on Monday, October 24th, until midnight on Wednesday, October 26th. Slots are still available in...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
