Hendersonville, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO