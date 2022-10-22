Hendersonville, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN, TENN. – (October 25, 2022) – Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature, but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department and Fire Department helped rescue a horse from a pool on Monday afternoon. Officials were called to the home after the horse had fallen into an in-ground pool. LFRD was able to get a rope around the horse and lead...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
October 22, 2022 – Three Rutherford County school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety this week, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. The unfounded threats were made on social media posts, the captain said. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle...
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
