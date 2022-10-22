In the old days, knowing how to make a website was reserved for professional developers and code junkies. A lot of steps have been taken to make it a more consumer-friendly endeavor, with companies like Wix simplifying both the design and development process for everyday people in need of a website. Whether you are a photographer in search of alternatives to Instagram and Facebook or want a website of your own after getting started on blogging sites, a Wix free trial is a great way to go about getting started.

2 DAYS AGO