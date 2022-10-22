ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Matthews, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Ravenscroft High School soccer team will have a game with Carmel Christian School on October 22, 2022, 11:30:00.

Ravenscroft High School
Carmel Christian School
October 22, 2022
11:30:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Quarterfinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly’s head football coach to retire

The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
NEW LONDON, NC
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts as head coach is fired

It’s been a rough year for the Charlotte 49ers as the team has lost seven of its eight games so far this season. And after its most recent loss to the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, it looks like the team is making a big move with its head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students

WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
WINGATE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Street racing may have caused car crashes

Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Ranked In Top Cities To Work From Home

A lot of people continue to work from home. According to a new report from SmartAsset, the Carolinas have two of the top ten cities to work from home. SmartAsset’s report ranked 100 of America’s largest cities across eight metrics including the percentage of the workforce that works from home, median monthly housing costs, unemployment rate, income tax rate, coffee shop density and bar density to determine the best city for remote work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy