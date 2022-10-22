Read full article on original website
US midterm elections: early voting on track to match 2018 record
Voters take advantage of in-person and mail-in voting as more than 5.8 million people already cast their votes by Friday
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout
Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person...
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Voters in 27 U.S. states will cast ballots during November's midterms in the race for a position that could end up protecting the sanctity of future elections: secretary of state.
BBC
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Early voting is off to strong start as Democrats look to maintain momentum, avoid runoffs
The early voting period has begun in Georgia and with it a race to secure votes before Election Day, November 8. A portion of those early votes can come from young voters ages 18-29, many of whom will be voting for the first time during this election. During the 2020...
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law
Black voters led the record surge of people in Georgia flocking to polling places to cast their ballots in advance of the 2022 midterm Election Day next month. Early voting began this week in the Peach State and the numbers suggest an outsized amount of interest in this particular election as candidates duel for key positions and questions up and down the ballot. That was true despite a new law that critics say was enacted to make it harder for Black people, in particular, to vote.
AOL Corp
Georgia voters are breaking early voting records
Nearly half a million Georgians have cast their ballots in the midterm elections through three days of early voting, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, blowing past the previous record three-day totals in 2018 and keeping pace with a historic 2020 turnout in the presidential election. "One of the...
Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Neither will be allowed in the Nov. 8 general election. The ruling, which came just one day after oral arguments, is a major defeat for Gov. John Carney and Delaware Democrats. In an abbreviated order, the court said the ... Read More
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finds herself in serious danger of losing to Republican Adam Laxalt, a peddler of election lies who's backed by Trump.
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles.
straightarrownews.com
Early voting on pace to set midterm records nationwide, including Georgia
Early voting for the midterm elections appears to be on pace to break records set in 2018. According to statistics from Edison Research and Catalist obtained by CNN, 5.8 million people have cast ballots so far in 39 states. At this same point in 2018, 5 million people had voted.
How Midterms 2022 Polls Look With Two Weeks to Go
The polls show that Republicans are set to win the House, while Democrats are slightly favored to take the Senate.
A closer look at the 229 incumbents who lost state legislative primaries
Welcome to the Friday, October 21, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Most state legislative primary defeats in over a decade. Ballot measure campaigns have raised $808 million this cycle. Maine is one of 11 states where Democrats are defending a U.S....
More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
