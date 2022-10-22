Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Linda Freeman
Ironton native Linda Lou (Kershey) Freeman passed away peacefully at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Kentucky, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Linda was born in Ironton on July 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Louis Lawrence Kershey and Eunice Mae (Hunt) Elam. She graduated from Ironton High...
wchstv.com
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
Ironton Tribune
This is Halloween (WITH GALLERY)
Kids line the streets of Ironton for Trick or Treat night. Halloween returned to Ironton on Monday with Hulks, Sanderson sisters and many a video game player venturing from the Lawrence County Courthouse to the CAO parking lot to the Farmers Market Square and all over the business district for the annual downtown business Trick or Treat.
Ironton Tribune
Collegians Chorale to perform in Ironton on Saturday
Collegians Chorale, the concert choir at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, will perform a concert of worship at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. They will also perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Summit Church of the Nazarene, Ashland, Kentucky. This event is...
ashlandbeacon.com
Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg
Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
Ironton Tribune
Magnuson to perform free Halloween show in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA — Charleston native Ann Magnuson will host a performance featuring her Hallows Eve-themed songs and stories in a style that she has dubbed “SurRURALism.”. Produced by Magnuson and The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, a free show is set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday at...
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton No. 1 in Final AP Football Poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17. Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15. Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. DIVISION IV. Team Record Pts. Cleveland Glenville (12)...
Ironton Tribune
Davis earns trip to XC regionals
RIO GRANDE — Anna Davis enjoys running. And after her success at the Division 2 district tournament success, she gets to run again. The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ runner finished 18th in the district meet to earn a berth in the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North High School.
Ironton Tribune
Dragons roll in finale
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons didn’t just clear their final hurdle of the regular season, the were able to ‘Leep” over it. Senior Steeler Leep ran for 2 touchdown and threw for another as he led the Dragons to a 41-12 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers in the regular season finale.
thelevisalazer.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL…November Candidates 2022
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL …November 8 Candidates 2022. The following candidates will be on the ballot for Louisa City Council on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Listed in order of when they were received by The Lazer. Voters in Louisa will choose six of the eight candidates...
Ironton Tribune
Mollie McQuaid
Mollie Jane McQuaid, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday October 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may...
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston! The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.” Tickets will go on sale Friday, […]
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Ironton Tribune
5 area teams preparing for OHSAA postseason kicking off on Friday
The second season is ready to start, and five local teams are getting a second chance. The Ironton Fighting Tigers and Fairland Dragons in Division 5, the Coal Grove Hornets and Rock Hill Redmen in Division 6 and the Green Bobcats in Division 7 will all kick-off on Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
Pike County murder trial: Jake said he tried to erase murders from his memory
Jake Wagner continued testifying against his brother, who is on trial for the murder of eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
