FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Who is 'The Watcher'? Netflix series ending explained
Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Watcher.”. New spooky Netflix series "The Watcher" gives a creepy twist on a true story with each episode, but does the Brannock family find out the identity of their anonymous stalker?. After several threatening letters have been delivered to 657 Boulevard in...
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished
For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.
Zoë Saldaña’s Romantic Limited Series ‘From Scratch’ Has Nearly Unseated ‘The Watcher’ as the Top Show on Netflix
“In Italy, we have a saying: ‘In dreams, as in love, all is possible.’”. Those are the first words we hear in the trailer for Zoë Saldaña's new Netflix show, From Scratch, and from that alone, we're already hooked. The limited series, which premiered on Friday,...
'The Watcher' Causing Major Problems for Real-Life House's Owners
The Watcher quickly became the top series on Netflix in its debut, dethroning Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from its perch. Both are Ryan Murphy productions and they've both garnered a lot of attention for a mix of reasons, good and bad. For The Watcher, it has...
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
R.I.P. Leslie Jordan, viral internet personality and Will & Grace star
Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.
The 50 best HBO shows of all time
Is Tony Soprano dead? You’ll never get an official answer to that question, at least not from The Sopranos creator David Chase, but pose it at a party and nearly everyone will know what you’re talking about, even if they don’t want to wade into that particular 15-year-old minefield. The Sopranos reached the kind of awareness and notoriety that only comes after being frequently cited as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. While any other network would be happy to have one show of that caliber, HBO has amassed a veritable bounty of popular, adored programming. HBO is well-known for producing hits; it’s rare that one of its shows isn’t critically praised. And even though not every series is a juggernaut like Game Of Thrones, even its smaller offerings still have dedicated fans—just look at The White Lotus’ five Emmy wins this year. Now, as House Of The Dragon, HBO’s latest flagship series, ends its first season and The White Lotus readies for its second, we’re taking a look at the 50 best shows in the network’s history.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s Hit Anthology Isn’t Worth The Trip This Time
Last summer “The White Lotus,” Mike White’s limited series skewering the lives of the elite while on vacation at the titular resort in Hawaii became a cultural phenomenon, snagging ten Emmy awards. Now an anthology, Season 2 finds a (mostly) new group of uber-wealthy vacationers, this time at a White Lotus in Sicily. Despite the first season’s impressive awards run, this new season finds little innovation in the formula, nor does it seem to have any new insights into this particular milieu.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great.
House Of The Dragon
So ends another season of Game Of Thrones—er, House Of The Dragon. While HBO closed the book Thrones with a handful of controversial and divisive episodes, House Of The Dragon resumed viewers to business as usual. With its flute playing joyful tunes of incest and dismemberment, HBO’s proverbial Pied Piper, House Of The Dragon, shepherded 9.3 million people to their TV screens to watch several children die.
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Los Espookys is the most comforting "horror" show on TV
A young man floats in an ethereal void, a demon looming above him. It tells him, in a haunting voice, that it has lurked within him his entire life. That it knows the dark secrets of the mysterious origins that eat away at him, even as he questions his forward path in life. But demons do nothing for free, and this one will only reveal its truths for a price, one that it has been denied for many years—because its host has never experienced it. If Andrés Valdez wishes to know the answers to his deepest questions about himself, he must accede to the creature’s demands … and watch The King’s Speech.
