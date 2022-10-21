Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abc57.com
Salvation Army looking for Christmas Assistance Program volunteers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for volunteers to help boost programs during the upcoming holiday season. Those interested can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program at the Kroc Center Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. Application information can be...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Princess
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now welcomed a very special guest to the WNDU Studios Saturday morning who is looking for a new home. Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend Princess!. Princess...
Expansion of Four Winds Casino South Bend nears completion
An extensive expansion to the Four Winds Casino South Bend is nearly complete. The post Expansion of Four Winds Casino South Bend nears completion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is still over a week away, but that isn’t stopping Michiana from getting in the spirit. All along the Riverwalk in Mishawaka, parents, and kids put on their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed “Table-or-Treat.”. Organized by the Mishawaka Parks Department, over 90 local...
valpo.life
A spotlight on Aviva Valparaiso’s Cindy Stalbaum
Aviva Valparaiso Resident Cynthia (Cindy) Stalbaum has spent many years making an impact on the Valparaiso community, though some of her most memorable moments happened inside the halls of Valparaiso High School (VHS), where she worked as a vocational teacher helping students prepare for life after graduation. Stalbaum taught at...
rvbusiness.com
Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio
Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Creepy Bunker’ Haunted House In North Webster
The “Creepy Bunker” haunted house is at the Mermaid Festival Grounds, North Webster, Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. The North Webster Lions Club and Scout Troop 726 have teamed up to operate the “Creepy Bunker” haunted house. This yearly fundraiser at the North Webster Mermaid Festival Grounds will give you a scare, according to a news release provided. There is only one way out. Will you be a survivor? There are chicken exits for the weak of heart. All sales are final. New this year, Friday, Oct. 28 only, from 6 to 7 p.m. is a youth-friendly lights-on version of the Creepy Bunker for those young kids or young adults that might be too scared to come with the lights out. The entry fee of $7 goes to support programs and events for both Troop 726 and North Webster Lions Club. For more information, visit the websites at http://www.northwebsterlionsclub.com/ and http://nwtroop726.com/.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
WNDU
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana presented its Woman of the Year Award, to not one, not two, but five women leaders!. It’s the first time in history that women are in charge, at the same time, at five local colleges and universities! Women are in charge at IU South Bend, Bethel, Saint Mary’s, Ivy Tech, and Goshen College.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. ABC57 has a crew at the scene.
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!. Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!. Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
95.3 MNC
Man charged with armed robbery of South Bend O’Reilly Auto Parts store
A man is accused of pulling a gun and robbing a worker at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West in South Bend. It happened Monday, Oct. 17, as the worker took the store’s deposit to her car for a trip to the bank. She said a...
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 16, identified as victim of deadly shooting in South Bend
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a teenage boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, Noelle Riggins, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. So...
Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
Comments / 0