The “Creepy Bunker” haunted house is at the Mermaid Festival Grounds, North Webster, Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. The North Webster Lions Club and Scout Troop 726 have teamed up to operate the “Creepy Bunker” haunted house. This yearly fundraiser at the North Webster Mermaid Festival Grounds will give you a scare, according to a news release provided. There is only one way out. Will you be a survivor? There are chicken exits for the weak of heart. All sales are final. New this year, Friday, Oct. 28 only, from 6 to 7 p.m. is a youth-friendly lights-on version of the Creepy Bunker for those young kids or young adults that might be too scared to come with the lights out. The entry fee of $7 goes to support programs and events for both Troop 726 and North Webster Lions Club. For more information, visit the websites at http://www.northwebsterlionsclub.com/ and http://nwtroop726.com/.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO