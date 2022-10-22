Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Details When Simone Johnson Will Make Her Televised WWE Debut
On Friday, Shawn Michaels took part in the NXT Halloween Havoc media call, which was the very first media call in NXT history. It would take place on the eve before the brand’s Premium Live Event of Halloween Havoc. Shawn Michaels Gives Exciting Timeline On Simone Johnson. Shawn Michaels...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
itrwrestling.com
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
itrwrestling.com
GCW Potentially Working With WWE?
We have some interesting reports about a potential partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday, October 21, 2022 that both of the promotions of WWE and GCW potentially have “something going on” in reference to a possible relationship between them.
itrwrestling.com
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results
On October 22nd NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will come live from the WWE Performance Center. Titles will be decided, grudges settled and more at NXT’s annual spooky spectacular. In the main event, Bron Breakker faces arguably the biggest test of his short career to date as he defends his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match. McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate back in September to become number one contender, before being confronted by former NXT United Kingdom Champion Dragunov. In a move that might prove to be his downfall, it was Breakker who then suggested a Triple Threat Match.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt – “I Am Just A Servant Now. I Go Where The Circle Takes Me”
After making an emotional return to Friday Night SmackDown on October 14th, Bray Wyatt came back one more time a week later to finish what he started. Wyatt’s big return was cut off by a video package, seemingly featuring his alter ego. In a backstage segment on October 21st, Wyatt picked up where he left off, but things to a more sinister turn. As his music played the former World Champion appeared to address his alter ego, whoever that may be.
itrwrestling.com
New Japan Continue To Advertise Karl Anderson For November 5th, Despite Crown Jewel Clash
The rumor mill has been swirling around the NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson. Not just that, but it’s also been circling around the status of his November 5, 2022 match against Hikuleo, which is for Anderson’s NEVER Openweight Championship. Will Karl Anderson Stay Committed To NJPW With New...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Plans Revealed For Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
With Bray Wyatt back in WWE and set to appear again on SmackDown tonight (October 21) backstage plans have already leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt is set for a backstage segment on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Elsewhere in the report, the lantern used...
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Stars Make WWE Main Roster Debut During Main Event
Although WWE Main Event has traditionally been viewed as unimportant in the mind of WWE fans, the sports entertainment giant has experimented with the weekly program over the past few months by incorporating a number of NXT Superstars into the show. Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson were the latest examples...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
WWE would be a completely different product today if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan. The boom period caused by ‘The Hulkster’s’ rise to the top of WWE in the eighties was arguably greater than the boom of the Attitude Era, despite that era’s significance for modern fans; Hogan’s period resulted in the expansion of wrestling that allowed for the Attitude Era.
itrwrestling.com
Fan Almost Hit With Ladder During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc [VIDEO]
During the Ladder Match for the North American Halloween Havoc, the chaos wasn’t just confined to the ring and the ringside area. By their very nature Ladder Matches are unpredictable affairs and when there are so many props and weapons involved, things can go wrong. This is especially true in multi-person matches.
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Pictured In The Ring For The First Time Since WWE Walkout [Photo]
Sasha Banks and Naomi haven’t appeared on WWE television since the May 13th edition of Friday night SmackDown where they defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. After appearing at the two following two live events, the pair walked out of the May 16th Monday Night Raw taping. Following what was...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Crosses Yet Another Huge WWE Milestone
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he appears there. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after...
itrwrestling.com
Brian Muster, AEW Lead Video Engineer, Suddenly Passes Away At Age 36
Last week was a tough one for the professional wrestling community. First, everybody was hit hard with the news of the passing of the legendary Kevin Nash‘s son, Tristen Nash, who was only 26 years old. Just hours after the news broke of Tristen’s death, another death was announced with someone who was involved with pro wrestling, and it would be revealed to be someone who worked in the AEW backstage.
Comments / 0