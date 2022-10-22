Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Character
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, explained why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt play “The Fiend.”. Ray explained why he no longer wants to see The Fiend on a recent SiriusXM episode of “Busted Open.”. “Yes, he...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
itrwrestling.com
DDP Heaps Praise On “Creative Cat” Bray Wyatt
Returning to WWE programming at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been cemented as one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown. His continued attention to detail in his character has won over yet more fans, while his current presentation has left many intrigued as to what WWE has planned.
Bray Wyatt as SmackDown’s top face makes all the sense in the world
Bray Wyatt is good at being bad. But fans want to cheer him right now, and WWE appears ready to lean into that on SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported today that “WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand,” which is an acknowledgement that fans are going to give him good guy reactions after the excitement around his return. Johnson says Drew McIntyre is listed as the No. 2 face for SmackDown. Wyatt had been a heel for the large majority of his previous WWE run, both as the leader of the Wyatt Family and...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Fires Shot At Roman Reigns’ Comments On Working Stiff
During his full-time career Goldberg was known for a hard hitting in-ring style. His entire offence was based around power moves, and that gave him plenty opportunity to make sure that his performances looked as real as possible. For instance, his Spear, particularly in his WCW run and first spell...
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
itrwrestling.com
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage News On WWE’s Views Of Bray Wyatt
A new backstage report has shed some light on how WWE officials view Bray Wyatt. It was at Extreme Rules on October 8th when Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE after several weeks of “white rabbit” clues along with QR codes leading to puzzles that led to fans wondering what it was all about. On the Smackdown that followed, Wyatt spoke from the heart telling the fans that he loved them.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Confirms Elimination Chamber 2023 Location
With 2022 nearing its end, WWE is making public their plans for 2023, as it’s been confirmed that Elimination Chamber will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18th. It had previously been speculated that the premium live event would be held in Saudi Arabia, as was the case this year.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
itrwrestling.com
GCW Potentially Working With WWE?
We have some interesting reports about a potential partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday, October 21, 2022 that both of the promotions of WWE and GCW potentially have “something going on” in reference to a possible relationship between them.
