On Wednesday, the Ironton Police Department got a new sergeant. John Hammons was promoted from patrolman to sergeant in the detective division, a move he was happy with. “I think it was just time for me to move up from patrolman to being the rank of sergeant,” he said. “I got the opportunity to be moved off the road to the detective division. I think it is going to be a great opportunity.”

IRONTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO