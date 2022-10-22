Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: Two local legends intersect again
Street dedicated to Carter will join that named for longtime ally Hechler. This Friday, longtime Marshall University social professor Phillip Carter will be honored by the City of Huntington, West Virginia, when a portion of Ninth Street will be dedicated in his honor. When Carter first came to Huntington to...
Naming the forgotten
Story Mark Williams | Photography Mark Williams, Sarah Simmons. High atop a hill overlooking the city of Athens, Ohio stands the old Athens Lunatic Asylum, a sprawling facility that once housed 1,800 patients and served 15 surrounding counties. Operational from 1874 to 1993, the asylum’s grounds spread over 1,000 acres and over 70 different buildings, most of which feature the beautifully imposing architectural stylings from the Victorian Gothic era.
This is Halloween (WITH GALLERY)
Kids line the streets of Ironton for Trick or Treat night. Halloween returned to Ironton on Monday with Hulks, Sanderson sisters and many a video game player venturing from the Lawrence County Courthouse to the CAO parking lot to the Farmers Market Square and all over the business district for the annual downtown business Trick or Treat.
Linda Freeman
Ironton native Linda Lou (Kershey) Freeman passed away peacefully at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Kentucky, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Linda was born in Ironton on July 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Louis Lawrence Kershey and Eunice Mae (Hunt) Elam. She graduated from Ironton High...
Magnuson to perform free Halloween show in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA — Charleston native Ann Magnuson will host a performance featuring her Hallows Eve-themed songs and stories in a style that she has dubbed “SurRURALism.”. Produced by Magnuson and The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, a free show is set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday at...
Mollie McQuaid
Mollie Jane McQuaid, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday October 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may...
Ironton PD gets new sergeant
On Wednesday, the Ironton Police Department got a new sergeant. John Hammons was promoted from patrolman to sergeant in the detective division, a move he was happy with. “I think it was just time for me to move up from patrolman to being the rank of sergeant,” he said. “I got the opportunity to be moved off the road to the detective division. I think it is going to be a great opportunity.”
Chesapeake woman dies in crash
A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
Davis earns trip to XC regionals
RIO GRANDE — Anna Davis enjoys running. And after her success at the Division 2 district tournament success, she gets to run again. The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ runner finished 18th in the district meet to earn a berth in the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North High School.
Ironton No. 1 in Final AP Football Poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17. Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15. Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. DIVISION IV. Team Record Pts. Cleveland Glenville (12)...
Redmen win D3 district cross country title
RIO GRANDE — Even when they combined two districts, the Rock Hill Redmen weren’t going to be denied. With the to district running together, Rock Hill finished behind Belpre overall but still had plenty of points to win their district championship. Belpre had 68 points to win its...
5 area teams preparing for OHSAA postseason kicking off on Friday
The second season is ready to start, and five local teams are getting a second chance. The Ironton Fighting Tigers and Fairland Dragons in Division 5, the Coal Grove Hornets and Rock Hill Redmen in Division 6 and the Green Bobcats in Division 7 will all kick-off on Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
Dragons roll in finale
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons didn’t just clear their final hurdle of the regular season, the were able to ‘Leep” over it. Senior Steeler Leep ran for 2 touchdown and threw for another as he led the Dragons to a 41-12 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers in the regular season finale.
Riley gets her first win at state tennis tournament
MASON — Meredith Riley took a big step. The South Point Lady Pointers junior tennis standout picked up her first match win in the state tournament last Friday. After losing in the first round the past two years, Riley downed Libby Stevens of Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 6-1, last Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 state tournament at the Lidner Family Tennis Center.
