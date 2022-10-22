ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Seymour, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Xavier High School soccer team will have a game with Seymour High School on October 22, 2022, 11:00:00.

Xavier High School
Seymour High School
October 22, 2022
11:00:00
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Guilford High School Senior Makes School History as First Girl to Score Touchdown

A couple of weeks ago, Guilford High School senior Brianna Seixas made school history: she became the first girl to score a touchdown. “I just had my arms out and the ball was just placed in my chest,” said Seixas. “I looked down and I was like,” that’s where Seixas pauses, she knows it’s a big deal, she just wishes that it wasn’t.
GUILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine

ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
ORONO, ME
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools

2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill Road halted operations last week. Sandi Rose, the farm’s namesake,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Students Injured During School Bus Crash in Portland

Four kids were treated for injuries after a school bus and a car collided Tuesday morning in Portland, according to Superintendent Charles Britton. The crash happened near the intersection of William Street and Main Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. The driver of the car was injured but is expected to be okay, according to authorities.
PORTLAND, CT
Bristol Press

Mum-a-Thon sees over 200 participants Sunday

BRISTOL – More than 230 people participated in Bristol’s Mum-a-Thon Sunday, including the 8k road race and popular ‘Monster Mile.’. The top male and female finishers were Will Sanders of Marlborough and Melissa Stellato of South Windsor, clocking in at 26:04 and 30:47, respectively. “This is my...
BRISTOL, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Norwich, CT

Charming, quaint, and full of history—these are just some things that come to mind when thinking of Norwich, Connecticut. This historical city is located in New London County, where three rivers converge. It's teeming with things to do, from exploring world-renowned museums to strolling through beautifully manicured gardens. If...
NORWICH, CT
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary

FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
MONTVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

State police issue Silver Alert for missing Plainville teen

PLAINVILLE – State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager over the weekend. The alert was issued late Sunday after Cheyanne Matthews, 17, went missing earlier in the day. The teen has been described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5 feet,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy