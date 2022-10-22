ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Tiger Newspaper

Football beats Pasadena Poly at Los Angeles Coliseum

Junior running back Jason Hong (22) found the Coliseum end zone three times to lead the Tigers to a wire-to-wire victory over the Panthers. Football defeated the Pasadena Poly Panthers 27-7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 20. South Pas played as visitors at the historic venue, competing on the same grass and in the same 100,000-seat stadium that the USC Trojans will play in on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers leaned on junior running back Jason Hong to power the offense at the Coliseum while securing a CIF victory. The Tigers currently stand at 8-1, having won three of four league games. The only blemish on the season was a loss against Monrovia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FanSided

Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs

Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
EUGENE, OR
foxla.com

Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA
dodgerblue.com

Frank McCourt Rejects Public Concern For Dodger Stadium Gondola System

In 2018 the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (LA ART) unveiled plans for a gondola system, an aerial rapid transit connection, that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. A year later, the Metro Board of Directors agreed to move ahead with the environmental review...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse

Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood shoe store robbed, shot up across from SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Residents are reporting a shoe store was robbed today that is located across the street from SoFi Stadium. Residents posted photos on social media showing bullet holes in the glass leading into Shoe Palace which is located in the shopping center where fans attending games at SoFi regularly congregate before and after kickoff.
INGLEWOOD, CA
lbccviking.com

Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate

LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA

