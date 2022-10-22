Junior running back Jason Hong (22) found the Coliseum end zone three times to lead the Tigers to a wire-to-wire victory over the Panthers. Football defeated the Pasadena Poly Panthers 27-7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 20. South Pas played as visitors at the historic venue, competing on the same grass and in the same 100,000-seat stadium that the USC Trojans will play in on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers leaned on junior running back Jason Hong to power the offense at the Coliseum while securing a CIF victory. The Tigers currently stand at 8-1, having won three of four league games. The only blemish on the season was a loss against Monrovia.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO