Tiger Newspaper
Football beats Pasadena Poly at Los Angeles Coliseum
Junior running back Jason Hong (22) found the Coliseum end zone three times to lead the Tigers to a wire-to-wire victory over the Panthers. Football defeated the Pasadena Poly Panthers 27-7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 20. South Pas played as visitors at the historic venue, competing on the same grass and in the same 100,000-seat stadium that the USC Trojans will play in on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers leaned on junior running back Jason Hong to power the offense at the Coliseum while securing a CIF victory. The Tigers currently stand at 8-1, having won three of four league games. The only blemish on the season was a loss against Monrovia.
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 8 vs. Oregon
Awarding the Bruins' top offensive, defensive and special teams players in their loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans pledge and nation's No. 1 wide receiver, scores after show-stopping juke move
Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
True Blue LA
Project to bring fans to Dodger Stadium by gondola one step closer to reality
It sounds good on paper to get in and out of Dodger Stadium quicker. A project that might make that happen moved a step closer to becoming a reality when the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a key report — known as a draft environmental impact report — for the project this week.
Frank McCourt Rejects Public Concern For Dodger Stadium Gondola System
In 2018 the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (LA ART) unveiled plans for a gondola system, an aerial rapid transit connection, that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. A year later, the Metro Board of Directors agreed to move ahead with the environmental review...
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse
Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Inglewood shoe store robbed, shot up across from SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Residents are reporting a shoe store was robbed today that is located across the street from SoFi Stadium. Residents posted photos on social media showing bullet holes in the glass leading into Shoe Palace which is located in the shopping center where fans attending games at SoFi regularly congregate before and after kickoff.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate
LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
