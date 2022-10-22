Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Chance to Protect Your Pets!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Daily Free Press
Terriers Fall to UConn in OT
Following a 6-1 victory over no. 16 Ohio State last Saturday afternoon, the University of Connecticut Huskies (6-0-1, 3-0-0 Hockey East) won the first of a two game series against the Boston University Terriers (2-2-0, 0-1-0 HE) in the 4-3 overtime final. These two teams have developed a bit of...
homenewshere.com
Wildcats score 28 unanswered points: Incredible second half comeback falls just short
BURLINGTON – If you have that 'the glass is half-empty outlook', than you can easily point out that the Wilmington High School Football team trailed Burlington by 34 points just 4:04 into the third quarter. If you have 'the glass is half-full' outlook, what you saw in the fourth...
drexeldragons.com
Men's Rowing Wins Collegiate Eight Championship At Head of the Charles
BOSTON – The Drexel men's rowing team made it a weekend to remember for the Dragons as DU won the men's collegiate eights at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday afternoon. It is Drexel's second ever victory for the varsity 8+ at the Head of the Charles,...
homenewshere.com
Part 3 of Hall of Fame Profiles: Boudreau did the unthinkable twice during his career
On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams. We started last week with Billy Harrison, and this week we continue with Mark Boudreau (below) and Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie.
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Daily Free Press
‘Acatoberfest’ brings BU a cappella groups together
Performers dressed as cowboys, bees and Taylor Swift performed in Marsh Chapel on Oct. 21. Hosted by treble-voiced a cappella group Aural Fixation, all of Boston University’s a cappella groups united for the annual “Acatoberfest” concert. In true “Acatoberfest” tradition, each a cappella group performed one or...
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
nbcboston.com
Shake Shack Opening New Location in Greater Boston This Month
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for more than a year, a new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots is getting ready to open. According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Derby Street Shops in...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
everettleader.com
Encore Scores Big Numbers In Robust September; Another Major Month
Encore brought in $61 million in September, a great haul for the gaming juggernaut. September’s take was well above August’s figures which were in the high $50’s of millions of dollars. It would appear that Encore Boston Harbor Hotel and Casino has found its groove – it’s...
Watertown News
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge
A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Comments / 0