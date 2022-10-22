ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut high school football recap: Ansonia holds off Holy Cross

Follow along the Connecticut high school football scene. All final scores on Week 7 scoreboard:. -- Hamden 41 Sheehan 14 at end of third quarter. -- New Fairfield gets 7 on a 10-yard TD pass from McCormack to Arterberry w/ 2:20 to play. Joel Barlow leads 47-13 -- Owen Hunt...
ANSONIA, CT
Editorial: The continuing good news in the CT economy

From the moment the pandemic hit in full force, back in March 2020, the predictions of doom for the state and national economy have been growing. And there’s no question the closures of so many public gathering places, from workplaces to restaurants to schools, took an enormous toll. That...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it an issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
CONNECTICUT STATE

