ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Over $1M in cocaine seized at Texas border crossings

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agzo7_0iiWKMYr00

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted $1,097,900 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents in Texas last week.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry. Officers discovered 20 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing nearly 46 pounds, concealed within a brown Ford pickup truck arriving from Mexico.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 20 at the Hidalgo International Bridge after authorities searched a red Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico and discovered 15 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing nearly 37 pounds, concealed within the vehicle.

Border patrol agents seized the narcotics and vehicles, and both cases remain under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Colorado supermarket killings suspect can't go to trial yet

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a...
BOULDER, CO
KRMG

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley,...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
KRMG

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Six people injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Six people were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students, faculty and staff to leave the building, many of them running. The school was immediately surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, OK
KRMG

Missing Michigan family members found safe in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich — A Michigan family of four, missing for a week, was found safe in Wisconsin, authorities confirmed on Sunday. According to an update by the Fremont Police Department, officers made contact with the Cirigliano family. Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano, were found at about 11 a.m. EDT in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, WOOD-TV reported.
STEVENS POINT, WI
KRMG

Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including the suspected gunman, died after shots were fired inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at around 9 a.m. Monday, police confirmed just after noon. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a...
SAINT LOUIS, OK
KRMG

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRMG

Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist head to the debate stage Monday night for what may be Crist's best — and perhaps last — opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governor's race. DeSantis, a Republican firebrand with...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Monday is deadline to request Oklahoma absentee ballot

Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma for the Nov. 8 general and special elections. Any registered voter in Oklahoma may vote by absentee ballot, also called early voting. It is not necessary to give a reason to vote early, although some voters may qualify for special conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy