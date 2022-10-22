Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal
SUNRISE, Fla. — Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc Staal. Eric Staal will not play in Florida’s game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning,...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY
Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
FOX Sports
Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday. Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who...
markerzone.com
JOSH NORRIS FRUSTRATED IN TUNNEL AFTER INJURY, WILL NEED MRI (VIDEO)
Former 19th overall pick Josh Norris was looking pretty good with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ottawa Senators so far this season. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old, who had a career season in 2021-22, has received some bad news following an afternoon game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Norris seemed...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Rookie Defensemen Make Edmundson Expendable
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Montreal Canadiens had serious question marks throughout their blue line. The inexperienced rookie defensemen were seen as the biggest weakness on the roster, especially as there were few veterans at management’s disposal. The expectation was that head coach Martin St....
markerzone.com
MARK BOROWIECKI STRETCHERED OFF AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION (VIDEO)
Brutal. Borowiecki was carted off after this scary collision. You can make out Borowiecki's neck bending in an awkward angle, but the hit was harmless enough. Still, what a scary situation. Hope Boro is alright. The Nashville Predators released this update:
markerzone.com
RANGERS' CHYTIL POSSIBLY DEALING WITH CONCUSSION, PER REPORT
According to longtime New York sports' writer Larry Brooks, Rangers forward Filip Chytil is to miss at least a week to a suspected concussion. Per the NY Post, Chytil received an elbow to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger. He left the game, not to return. Chytil,...
markerzone.com
THIS BEER LEAGUE GOALIE MICS HIMSELF UP AND IT IS HILARIOUS (VIDEO)
If you've never heard of Nick the Goalie on TikTok, you are missing out. This guy is pure comedy between the pipes, and he actually looks like a decent tender to boot. Goalies in any sport are always the weirdos of the group, but my man Nick here might be the weirdest cat to strap up the pads.
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning make it a two-win weekend
It wasn't perfect, but the Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a second-straight win on Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. There were some turnovers and sloppy execution along the way, but the Bolts did what great teams do. They found a way to win. "We...
The Hockey Writers
A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena
When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
markerzone.com
SENS FORWARD JOSH NORRIS TO MISS AT LEAST TWO WEEKS DUE TO INJURY; TEAM AWAITING MRI RESULTS
The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday that forward Josh Norris will miss at least the next two weeks with an upper-body injury and mentioned that they are still awaiting MRI results to know the full severity. Norris, 23, suffered a shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday afternoon's game...
markerzone.com
KINGS FORWARD ALEX IAFALLO LANDS ON LONG-TERM INJURED RESERVE
Nearly one week ago, Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Detroit Red Wings and the next day he was placed on injured resereve. Iafallo's injury appears to be more serious as on Sunday, the Kings placed the 28-year-old forward on long-term...
markerzone.com
OSKAR LINDBLOM GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA (VIDEO)
For the first time since signing a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in the off-season, forward Oskar Lindblom returned to Philadelphia and was given a video tribute by the organization. His video tribute was then followed by a standing ovation by the Flyers faithful and the Galve (Sweden)...
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS PLACE BLUEGER ON LTIR
The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 5. Blueger, 28, has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during a practice in late September. While he may have suffered a setback, there is also a chance the Penguins chose to do this specifically for salary cap reasons. As pointed out by capfriendly, the Pens received $2.2 million in cap relief with this transaction, which has allowed them to call up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS RE-ASSIGN HOGLANDER TO ABBOTSFORD
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Saturday morning that they have re-assigned forward Nils Hoglander to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hoglander, 21, came on to many hockey fans radars during the 2020 World Junior Championships, a tournament in which he scored several highlight reel goals for Team Sweden. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks that very next season, and showed some promise with 13 goals and 27 points in 56 outings. Since then, however, things have gone downhill.
markerzone.com
LARKIN EXITS GAME WITH UPPER BODY INJURY
Detroit Red Wings' captain Dylan Larkin exited Friday night's game after a cross check by Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy sent him awkwardly into Filipp Kurashev's knee. Larkin appeared to be in extreme distress as he headed to the bench. He was holding his right arm awkwardly, suggesting a collarbone, shoulder, or elbow injury. Larkin did not return to the game.
FOX Sports
Tavares scores 2 power-play goals, Toronto tops Winnipeg 4-1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was kicking off a five-game trip.
