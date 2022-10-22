ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community

By Dion Lim via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLi2N_0iiWDvPF00

A restaurant in the East Bay is taking prices off it's menu until the end of the year. It's an idea, dreamed up by a Vallejo rapper and entrepreneur, wanting to give back to his hometown.

LaRussell Thomas , who goes by his stage name of LaRussell, squeals with joy in a video he recorded after the renovation at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo was near completion. "Yeaaaaahhhhh! We seee it!!!!" He beams.

The excitement in the rapper and entrepreneur voice is not just over the renovation which he funded in his hometown, but for what's about to happen Monday morning.

"We're allowing the public to come in and eat-what-they-want and pay-whatever-they-want and what it's worth to them. The people who can't afford it can eat for free," he said, smiling.

VIDEO: San Francisco man serves up his last neighborhood pancake party

A San Francisco man who's been uniting his Mission District neighborhood through cooking pancakes served up his last plate Saturday.

Under his company's "Good Com-Penny" ethos of "pay-what-you-want" for music and merchandise, that same concept will go into play at Momo's cafe until the end of the year. It's way he says to build and grow community.

"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure. It's a necessary thing - so it's a place we want to love and want to live in."

LaRussell started with the idea during the pandemic hosting pop-up versions called "proud 2 pay" brunches at Momo's. It was a hard time for the restaurant industry according to co-owner Manny Melendrez. But there was no hesitation in saying yes.

"It was beautiful - the community came out people came from out of state, as far as San Jose, everywhere. It brought our community and cities together it was beautiful, says Manny, who is not only a partner with LaRussell but also a fan of his music. The two became friends after LaRussell started frequenting the restaurant for it's signature chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros.

VIDEO: 30 Acts by 30: Bay Area man giving back to community to celebrate milestone birthday

30 Acts by 30: South San Francisco's Bryan Tsiliacos is making it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year.

This is also a homecoming for Manny who moved the restaurant from South San Francisco to serve his hometown. Both he and LaRussell have no worries about profits at this point.

"Everything will work, out the community will be here for us so it's a beautiful thing," says Melendrez.

All the pair want is to give back to the place that raised them.

LaRussell sums it up: "We're just doing the right thing and they're nothing to take advantage of - we're giving from the heart that is our pure intention."

You can visit LaRussell's Good Compenny website
here and learn more about Momo's Cafe on Instagram here .

TAKE ACTION: Tell us your story or ask a question

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iiWDvPF00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Vallejo Restaurant Offering “Pay-What-You-Want” Menu

A Northern California restaurant is taking care of its customers. Momo’s Cafe in Vallejo, just north of San Francisco, is offering a “pay-what-you want” menu. It comes as the restaurant was recently bought by local rapper LaRussell. He took to Twitter last week to say customers can pay whatever they feel comfortable, and his company will take care of the rest. For those who can’t foot the bill, the artist said that’s no problem. The promotion started Monday and goes through the rest of the year.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

With help from popular rapper LaRussell, Vallejo cafe offers pay-what-you-can menu

VALLEJO -- A cafe in Vallejo is letting people pay whatever they want for their meals. While that may seem like a recipe for disaster, the community is responding with a spirit of generosity.There was a line of people outside Momo's Cafe all morning on Monday. The spot had just reopened after a two-week remodel and the deal seemed too good to be true: order whatever you want and pay whatever you want.  "Oh my God! This is wonderful!" said Shivia Marchon.  As she dug into her breakfast, the Vallejo resident felt like she had died and gone to heaven."If...
VALLEJO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
kfox.com

Win Tickets: Goodguys 32nd Annual Autumn Get Together

WHEN: Saturday, November 12th and November 13th, 2022. 98.5 KFOX welcomes America’s Favorite Car Show returns to Pleasanton for two big days of hot roddin’ fun!. It’s the Goodguys 32nd Autumn Get-Together on November 12 & 13, 2022 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Explore thousands of the...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area company joins Ye backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy