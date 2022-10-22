Read full article on original website
Ammaray
2d ago
give them out of school suspension and zeros fir every day out. Stop letting kids bully everyone. they are kids not adults and not capable of making rational adult decisions when they behave like spoiled brats especially.
Wendy Lamon
2d ago
just have one dual / family type bathroom and stop all ridiculous waste of time. I would not want a transgender in my daughters or my sons bathroom. it can boil down to violating serious protection for them
Chuck Patterson
1d ago
Small group walked out. Less than 2% of Norman High and Norman North students walked out in this protest. Change the headline to include truth, not sensationalism of the writer's ideology.
