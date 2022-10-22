ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings energized seeing Ben Chiarot ‘throwing bodies around’

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings aim to be harder to play against, and part of that is making opponents pay a price physically. It’s one of the reasons they brought in Ben Chiarot. The veteran defenseman threw his weight around during one particular shift during the second period of Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Anaheim that had teammates talking.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Petr Mrazek Injured, Blackhawks Recall Arvid Soderblom

The Chicago Blackhawks have shuffled goalies for the first time this season. Petr Mrazek suffered an injury during Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings, resulting in Arvid Soderblom getting the call from the Rockford IceHogs. Mrazek exited after the second period due to what he deemed...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY

Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
MLive.com

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

JOSH NORRIS FRUSTRATED IN TUNNEL AFTER INJURY, WILL NEED MRI (VIDEO)

Former 19th overall pick Josh Norris was looking pretty good with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ottawa Senators so far this season. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old, who had a career season in 2021-22, has received some bad news following an afternoon game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Norris seemed...
markerzone.com

ARIZONA COYOTES COACH PROVIDES UPDATE ON JAKOB CHYCHRUN

There are many who thought Jakob Chychrun might no longer be a member of the Arizona Coyotes by now. Instead, the prized defenceman hasn't played a game since March 12th, and it appears he won't be suiting up for a bit yet. Just a week or so ago, Chychrun resumed...
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

KINGS FORWARD ALEX IAFALLO LANDS ON LONG-TERM INJURED RESERVE

Nearly one week ago, Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Detroit Red Wings and the next day he was placed on injured resereve. Iafallo's injury appears to be more serious as on Sunday, the Kings placed the 28-year-old forward on long-term...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

JOHN GIBSON TAKES ANGER OUT ON WINGS' FORWARD

Anaheim Ducks' goaltender John Gibson showed a spicy side during his team's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gibson went behind his own net to play the puck and gave a little bit extra to Wings' forward Adam Erne. Things soon escalated as Erne gave Gibson a tap back:. Gibson...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

OSKAR LINDBLOM GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA (VIDEO)

For the first time since signing a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in the off-season, forward Oskar Lindblom returned to Philadelphia and was given a video tribute by the organization. His video tribute was then followed by a standing ovation by the Flyers faithful and the Galve (Sweden)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)

From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
markerzone.com

PENGUINS PLACE BLUEGER ON LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 5. Blueger, 28, has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during a practice in late September. While he may have suffered a setback, there is also a chance the Penguins chose to do this specifically for salary cap reasons. As pointed out by capfriendly, the Pens received $2.2 million in cap relief with this transaction, which has allowed them to call up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS RE-ASSIGN HOGLANDER TO ABBOTSFORD

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Saturday morning that they have re-assigned forward Nils Hoglander to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hoglander, 21, came on to many hockey fans radars during the 2020 World Junior Championships, a tournament in which he scored several highlight reel goals for Team Sweden. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks that very next season, and showed some promise with 13 goals and 27 points in 56 outings. Since then, however, things have gone downhill.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
markerzone.com

JETS COACH RICK BOWNESS CUTS MEDIA AVAILABILITY SHORT TO GET CHECKED BY DOCTORS

The head coach of the Winnipeg Jets had to cut short his planned media availability in order to get checked out by doctors. According to reports, Rick Bowness started having dizzy spells while in front of the podium and felt it best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.
markerzone.com

NASHVILLE PREDATORS OFFER UPDATE OF MARK BOROWIECKI'S CONDITION (VIDEO)

During last night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators' defender Mark Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision into the end boards. There was nothing dirty or malicious on the play, simply a routine breakout gone awry. The Predators defenseman was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy