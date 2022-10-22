Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings energized seeing Ben Chiarot ‘throwing bodies around’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings aim to be harder to play against, and part of that is making opponents pay a price physically. It’s one of the reasons they brought in Ben Chiarot. The veteran defenseman threw his weight around during one particular shift during the second period of Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Anaheim that had teammates talking.
Yardbarker
Petr Mrazek Injured, Blackhawks Recall Arvid Soderblom
The Chicago Blackhawks have shuffled goalies for the first time this season. Petr Mrazek suffered an injury during Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings, resulting in Arvid Soderblom getting the call from the Rockford IceHogs. Mrazek exited after the second period due to what he deemed...
Detroit Red Wings bring down Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, with sharp special teams play
The Detroit Red Wings satisfied their coach's curiosity by doing what they should do: Thrash a weaker team. The Wings used their special teams to come out on top Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, clipping the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1. "I think we got a lesson last game how to learn...
markerzone.com
SENS FORWARD JOSH NORRIS TO MISS AT LEAST TWO WEEKS DUE TO INJURY; TEAM AWAITING MRI RESULTS
The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday that forward Josh Norris will miss at least the next two weeks with an upper-body injury and mentioned that they are still awaiting MRI results to know the full severity. Norris, 23, suffered a shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday afternoon's game...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY
Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
MLive.com
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
markerzone.com
JOSH NORRIS FRUSTRATED IN TUNNEL AFTER INJURY, WILL NEED MRI (VIDEO)
Former 19th overall pick Josh Norris was looking pretty good with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ottawa Senators so far this season. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old, who had a career season in 2021-22, has received some bad news following an afternoon game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Norris seemed...
WGRZ TV
Sabres' Tuch on Dahlin's hot start: 'I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 19 defensemen listed ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's name in the odds to win the Norris Trophy, given to the best player on the blueline each season. Colorado's Cale Makar is the favorite and would be the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom won his third in a row with Detroit in 2008.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES COACH PROVIDES UPDATE ON JAKOB CHYCHRUN
There are many who thought Jakob Chychrun might no longer be a member of the Arizona Coyotes by now. Instead, the prized defenceman hasn't played a game since March 12th, and it appears he won't be suiting up for a bit yet. Just a week or so ago, Chychrun resumed...
markerzone.com
KINGS FORWARD ALEX IAFALLO LANDS ON LONG-TERM INJURED RESERVE
Nearly one week ago, Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Detroit Red Wings and the next day he was placed on injured resereve. Iafallo's injury appears to be more serious as on Sunday, the Kings placed the 28-year-old forward on long-term...
markerzone.com
JOHN GIBSON TAKES ANGER OUT ON WINGS' FORWARD
Anaheim Ducks' goaltender John Gibson showed a spicy side during his team's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gibson went behind his own net to play the puck and gave a little bit extra to Wings' forward Adam Erne. Things soon escalated as Erne gave Gibson a tap back:. Gibson...
Injuries becoming a tough foe for Jets amid surprising start
The New York Jets are off to their best start since 2010
FOX Sports
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
markerzone.com
OSKAR LINDBLOM GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA (VIDEO)
For the first time since signing a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in the off-season, forward Oskar Lindblom returned to Philadelphia and was given a video tribute by the organization. His video tribute was then followed by a standing ovation by the Flyers faithful and the Galve (Sweden)...
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
markerzone.com
MARK BOROWIECKI STRETCHERED OFF AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION (VIDEO)
Brutal. Borowiecki was carted off after this scary collision. You can make out Borowiecki's neck bending in an awkward angle, but the hit was harmless enough. Still, what a scary situation. Hope Boro is alright. The Nashville Predators released this update:
markerzone.com
PENGUINS PLACE BLUEGER ON LTIR
The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 5. Blueger, 28, has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during a practice in late September. While he may have suffered a setback, there is also a chance the Penguins chose to do this specifically for salary cap reasons. As pointed out by capfriendly, the Pens received $2.2 million in cap relief with this transaction, which has allowed them to call up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS RE-ASSIGN HOGLANDER TO ABBOTSFORD
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Saturday morning that they have re-assigned forward Nils Hoglander to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hoglander, 21, came on to many hockey fans radars during the 2020 World Junior Championships, a tournament in which he scored several highlight reel goals for Team Sweden. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks that very next season, and showed some promise with 13 goals and 27 points in 56 outings. Since then, however, things have gone downhill.
markerzone.com
JETS COACH RICK BOWNESS CUTS MEDIA AVAILABILITY SHORT TO GET CHECKED BY DOCTORS
The head coach of the Winnipeg Jets had to cut short his planned media availability in order to get checked out by doctors. According to reports, Rick Bowness started having dizzy spells while in front of the podium and felt it best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.
markerzone.com
NASHVILLE PREDATORS OFFER UPDATE OF MARK BOROWIECKI'S CONDITION (VIDEO)
During last night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators' defender Mark Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision into the end boards. There was nothing dirty or malicious on the play, simply a routine breakout gone awry. The Predators defenseman was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center,...
