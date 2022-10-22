The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 5. Blueger, 28, has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during a practice in late September. While he may have suffered a setback, there is also a chance the Penguins chose to do this specifically for salary cap reasons. As pointed out by capfriendly, the Pens received $2.2 million in cap relief with this transaction, which has allowed them to call up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League.

23 HOURS AGO