The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Is My Boyfriend Being a Jerk by Demanding I Pay His Mortgage?

My boyfriend asked to move in together after eight months of dating. I was honored. Then after I didn’t renew my lease, we talked finances. I am aware the timing was poor. He is expecting we split everything 50/50, which would mean me paying $500 per month more than I do now. He makes twice as much, so his lifestyle is more extravagant.
BBC

Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister

The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
BBC

‘I worry about affording rent’

Rising rents have hit Ben McNeil hard: "I'm worried about what will happen next," he told the BBC. The 25-year-old has already moved to a more affordable home this year but fears he may have to move again unless he can find a better-paying job. "I was in a house...
BBC

Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops

A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC

Woman learns Welsh language to translate Islamic texts

A Muslim woman has said that one of the reasons she learned to speak Welsh was so she could translate Islamic texts. Laura Jones, from Cardiff, said she wants her Muslim faith to be a part of conversations in Welsh. Despite being translated into hundreds of languages, there is no...

