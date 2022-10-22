Read full article on original website
Dear Penny: Is My Boyfriend Being a Jerk by Demanding I Pay His Mortgage?
My boyfriend asked to move in together after eight months of dating. I was honored. Then after I didn’t renew my lease, we talked finances. I am aware the timing was poor. He is expecting we split everything 50/50, which would mean me paying $500 per month more than I do now. He makes twice as much, so his lifestyle is more extravagant.
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
I saved £10K In 7 Months, now I’ve got £30k in my savings – it’s not as hard as you think
A SAVVY mum managed to save £10k in six months, racking up a massive £30k in ISA savings over three years. Ruth Taylor, 43, is even now saving up for a luxury holiday to Florida next year, thanks to her handy financial hacks. Ruth began saving to pay...
BBC
‘I worry about affording rent’
Rising rents have hit Ben McNeil hard: "I'm worried about what will happen next," he told the BBC. The 25-year-old has already moved to a more affordable home this year but fears he may have to move again unless he can find a better-paying job. "I was in a house...
One in five girls in England don’t feel safe at school – survey
Girls and young women in the north of England feel less safe and less happy than their counterparts in London and the south, according to a survey by the Girlguiding charity, which is concerned about “stark” regional differences in attitudes. More than one in five (22%) girls and...
Dear Penny: Did My Wife Make a Huge Mistake by Investing Her Inheritance?
My wife and I are middle class or maybe upper middle class. I make pretty good money. I pay all of our bills, mortgage, both cars, insurance and healthcare bills (which is $2,000 per month). She is a social worker and only makes enough to cover her personal needs and spending money.
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Woman learns Welsh language to translate Islamic texts
A Muslim woman has said that one of the reasons she learned to speak Welsh was so she could translate Islamic texts. Laura Jones, from Cardiff, said she wants her Muslim faith to be a part of conversations in Welsh. Despite being translated into hundreds of languages, there is no...
Woman says she plans to have a microwave Christmas lunch because she can't afford to use her oven amid soaring energy bills
According to a BBC survey, three in five people in the UK planned to cut back on their spending this Christmas due to cost-of-living concerns.
