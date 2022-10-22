ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

piedmontexedra.com

611 Hillgirt Circle, Oakland

$995,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5Baths | 2,870 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. This expansive four bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic traditional architecture with a sprawling floor plan. Gracious living room and dining room with large eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room, plus parlor/office complete the first floor.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
socketsite.com

Can You Spot the “Buildable” Million Dollar Lot?

Having just hit the market for one million dollars and positioned as a “unique and irregularly shaped interior lot…located in the beautiful Richmond District,” a lot that “IS buildable” and could yield “a very unique residence” (“with some creativity and imagination of a great designer,” all per the lot’s listing agent), we challenge you to find the lot that’s 34 22nd Avenue without scrolling down.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season

BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
BERKELEY, CA

