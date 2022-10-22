Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
piedmontexedra.com
611 Hillgirt Circle, Oakland
$995,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5Baths | 2,870 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. This expansive four bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic traditional architecture with a sprawling floor plan. Gracious living room and dining room with large eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room, plus parlor/office complete the first floor.
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
socketsite.com
Can You Spot the “Buildable” Million Dollar Lot?
Having just hit the market for one million dollars and positioned as a “unique and irregularly shaped interior lot…located in the beautiful Richmond District,” a lot that “IS buildable” and could yield “a very unique residence” (“with some creativity and imagination of a great designer,” all per the lot’s listing agent), we challenge you to find the lot that’s 34 22nd Avenue without scrolling down.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: Study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season
BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
