Oakland, CA

probrewer.com

Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward

Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward ( $2,600,000 ) The real estate is ideally suited for a distillery as it is built out as such, The property could also be used for many other retail or commercial uses if the buyer is not interested in the distillery equipment. In 2013 the property was fully renovated with new electrical panel, upgraded gas service, new electric throughout, all new sewer, plumbing, HVAC and seismic retrofit. The distillery property is an architectural masterpiece featuring an industrial modern design with polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling windows, steel moment frame structures, copper, and cinder block walls. The tasting room and retail space features rough sawn beams with a custom concrete tasting bar with Arcadia floor to ceiling retractable doors. There is a 600 square foot office upstairs. The exterior is finished with a smooth fine finish concrete. The distillery is capable of 10,000 cases annually and consists of a 750L Arnold Holstein still with 3 15HL fermenters, 1 15HL Reaction Tank, 1 10HL Blending Tank, 1 15HL Hot Water Tank, and 1 3000HL cold water storage tank. The fully contained rooftop boiler is a skid mounted 1 million btu Aldrich A3S4-25. The real estate has recently appraised at $2,600,000. This property is located in the Economic Development Opportunity Zone and qualifies for capital gains forgiveness. It may also qualify for Economic Development Assistance as well. The distillery has 1 ADA bathroom and the upstairs office has 1 bathroom. The distillery holds an ABC type 06 Still license for making alcoholic spirits and an ABC type 74 license for craft distilling, retail sales, tasting, and cocktails.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe

VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

To Market, to Market we go — for a Fall Grand Opening

Grab a friend — shop, sip and then head to dinner on College. It’s a perfect night!. 10% storewide sale and an additional 10% off sale items. Now carrying a capsule collection for Men. New fall collections from Nation, Re/Done, Organic by John Patrick, Figue, The Great., The Odells, Flogs, Goldsign, Rails, St Roche, ATM and so much more.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Berkeley (Best Areas & Places in 2022)

Deciding where to stay in Berkeley is a key component of planning a trip to Berkeley or the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area. In this guide, I’ll you everything you need to know to find the best place to stay in Berkley for your travel style. Famously known as...
BERKELEY, CA
thesfnews.com

Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA

