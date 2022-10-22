Read full article on original website
Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
probrewer.com
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward ( $2,600,000 ) The real estate is ideally suited for a distillery as it is built out as such, The property could also be used for many other retail or commercial uses if the buyer is not interested in the distillery equipment. In 2013 the property was fully renovated with new electrical panel, upgraded gas service, new electric throughout, all new sewer, plumbing, HVAC and seismic retrofit. The distillery property is an architectural masterpiece featuring an industrial modern design with polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling windows, steel moment frame structures, copper, and cinder block walls. The tasting room and retail space features rough sawn beams with a custom concrete tasting bar with Arcadia floor to ceiling retractable doors. There is a 600 square foot office upstairs. The exterior is finished with a smooth fine finish concrete. The distillery is capable of 10,000 cases annually and consists of a 750L Arnold Holstein still with 3 15HL fermenters, 1 15HL Reaction Tank, 1 10HL Blending Tank, 1 15HL Hot Water Tank, and 1 3000HL cold water storage tank. The fully contained rooftop boiler is a skid mounted 1 million btu Aldrich A3S4-25. The real estate has recently appraised at $2,600,000. This property is located in the Economic Development Opportunity Zone and qualifies for capital gains forgiveness. It may also qualify for Economic Development Assistance as well. The distillery has 1 ADA bathroom and the upstairs office has 1 bathroom. The distillery holds an ABC type 06 Still license for making alcoholic spirits and an ABC type 74 license for craft distilling, retail sales, tasting, and cocktails.
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
KTVU FOX 2
Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe
VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
SFist
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
piedmontexedra.com
To Market, to Market we go — for a Fall Grand Opening
Grab a friend — shop, sip and then head to dinner on College. It’s a perfect night!. 10% storewide sale and an additional 10% off sale items. Now carrying a capsule collection for Men. New fall collections from Nation, Re/Done, Organic by John Patrick, Figue, The Great., The Odells, Flogs, Goldsign, Rails, St Roche, ATM and so much more.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Berkeley (Best Areas & Places in 2022)
Deciding where to stay in Berkeley is a key component of planning a trip to Berkeley or the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area. In this guide, I’ll you everything you need to know to find the best place to stay in Berkley for your travel style. Famously known as...
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
