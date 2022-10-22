ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Tribune

Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth

During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
CHICAGO, IL

