NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Chicago Bulls: Is it time to move on from Patrick Williams?
The 2022 NBA season has barely begun but have we already seen enough of Patrick Williams in a Chicago Bulls uniform? This is not going to be a popular statement for Bulls fans but before you make your judgment, hear me out first. What does he bring to the team?
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs overpower Bulls
Donovan Mitchell collected 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 victory
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107
CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth
During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
Cavaliers Spoil Bulls' Home Opener, Zach LaVine's Debut With Rout
10 observations: Cavs spoil Bulls home opener, LaVine debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' home opener Saturday night began with a thunderous crowd environment, but ended in a rout, 128-96 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are 10 observations from a game that dropped the...
Pistons aim for first road win vs. Wizards since 2014
Each game is a learning experience for the youthful Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, who meet in the nation’s capital
Plagued by defensive woes, Pacers and Pistons meet
A pair of Central Division opponents coming off poor defensive efforts on Friday night will match up on Saturday. The
How can the Bears adjust their offense to better utilize Justin Fields?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears have had a chance for an extended self-scout as a result of 11 days separating their last game from their road contest Monday against the New England Patriots (ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET), but it’s doubtful they needed much time to identify their problems.
