The Northwestern Wildcats have added the UTEP Miners to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. Northwestern will host UTEP at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Wildcats will pay the Miners...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO