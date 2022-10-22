Volleyball: Watertown wins four of five matches in East-West Tournament

RAPID CITY — Watertown High School's volleyball team went 4-1 over the weekend in the East-West Tournament.

The Arrows (16-12) posted 2-0 wins over Spearfish (25-19, 25-16) and Rapid City Central (25-19, 25-9) on Saturday. On Friday, Watertown lost to Rapid City Stevens 2-0 (25-23, 25-19) and defeated Sturgis 2-0 (25-9, 25-12) and Douglas 2-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-14).

Watertown hosts Aberdeen Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Civic Arena.

Arrow leaders, by match, included:

Rapid City Stevens: Paige McAreavey, 11-12 serving with three aces; Miranda Falconer, 8-8 serving with nine assists and 10 digs; Emily Tisher, eight kills and three block assists; Grace Corey, nine kills and 10 aces; Emery Thury, two block assists; and Kendall Paulson, nine digs.

Sturgis: Paulson, 15-16 serving; McAreavey, 9-9 serving with two aces; Tisher, eight kills and seven digs; Paulson, five kills; Corey, 11 assists; Falconer, six assists; and Maddy Rohde, six digs.

Douglas: Addi Johnston, 12-12 serving with six digs; McAreavey, six digs; Camryn Langerock, 8-8 serving; Corey, 11-11 serving with 17 assists; Tisher, nine kills and six digs; Paulson, nine kills; Eve Hauger, six kills and two block assists; Thury, six kills; and Falconer, 17 assists.

Spearfish: Corey, 14-14 serving with three aces, 13 assists and eight digs; McAreavey, 10-12 serving with three aces; Paulson, five kills; Thury, four kills, two solo blocks and one block assist; Hauger, four kills and one solo block and one block assist; Carter Jurrens, four kills and one solo block; Falconer, five assists; Rohde, 10 digs; and Ellery Stark, five digs.

Rapid City Central: Corey, 14-14 serving with four aces, 11 assists and eight digs; Paulson, 16-16 serving with three aces and eight digs; Falconer, 11-11 serving with five assists; Tisher, eight kills; Hauger, six kills and two block assists; Jurrens, one solo block and two block assists; and Rohde, 10 digs.

Other Area Matches

Hamlin 3, Deuel 0: The Chargers improved to 23-4 and 5-0 in the Lake Central Conference with a 25-13, 25-16 and 25-10 win over Deuel (5-17, 1-5).

Hamlin leaders included Ally Abraham with 17 kills and two block assists; Addie Neuendorf eight kills and eight digs; Marissa Bawdon, three aces; Gracelyn Leiseth, two block assists; Kami Wadsworth, 29 assists and two block assists; Ava Prouty, 11 digs; and Grace Opdahl, three aces and five digs.

Emma Hamann made five kills and eight digs, Annika Kraiz 14 digs, Kayden Russell six assists and Josie Andersen four assists, eight digs and three kills for Deuel.

Great Plains Lutheran 3, Wilmot 0: The Panthers (10-6) won 25-14, 25-21 and 25-23 by getting three aces and five kills from Olivia Holmen, two aces from Esta Cameron, 12 assists and 11 digs from Kyrie Roberts, 11 assists from Kaitlyn Rawerts, three blocks from Lanaya Hayes and 10 digs from Grace Powers.

Adrienne High Eagle and Kayla Hamman each notched five kills for Wilmot (6-17). Ashlyn Ebben and Stacia Redday added two aces apiece.

Waubay-Summit 3, Waverly-South Shore 1: Waubay-Summit (4-18) prevailed 25-17, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-17 with eight kills and six digs from Kylee Marx; nine kills from Ava Breske; five aces and five digs from Katie Minder; five digs from Aubrey Strang; five digs from Hollie O'Riley; 10 kills, three aces and four digs from Liza Purdy; and five kills, four aces and 15 digs from Katie Karst.

Waverly-South Shore slipped to 2-26.

Castlewood 3, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 1: Mackenzie Everson's three aces, 17 kills, three block assists and 14 digs power Castlewood to the 25-20, 25-19, 17-25 and 25-22 Dakota Valley Conference win.

Other leaders for the Warriors (18-7, 5-4) included Presley Knecht with two aces, eight kills, two solo and three block assists and 13 digs; Gracie Haug, 34 assists and 18 digs; Emerson Carter, two solo blocks and one block assist; and Maddie Horn, nine kills.

Paige Hanson (25 assists), Brooklyn Hageman (14 assists), Julie Trygstad (19 kills and three blocks), Bailey Hyland (10 kills and 15 digs) and Alivia Bickett (15 digs) paced ORR, which fell to 16-10 and 2-6.

Florence-Henry 3, Webster Area 0: The Falcons improved to 21-7 with a 25-18, 25-16 and 25-15 win that included four aces, six kills and 25 digs from Taylor Watson; 23 assists from Reese Schmidt; 19 kills, three blocks and 22 digs from Caylin Kelly; two blocks from Trinity Watson and two aces from Jozie Hyatt.

Webster Area (14-11) leaders were Baylie Somsen, 12-13 serving with five assists; Katie Braun, five assists and four kills; Mikala Wagner, two kills; Jersey Johnson, 20 digs; and Gracie Cadwell, 12 digs.

Clark-Willow Lake 3, Britton-Hecla 1: T he Cyclones (8-13, 3-6) rallied for a 15-25, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-13 win in the Northeast Conference match against the Braves (6-17, 1-8).

Other South Dakota Volleyball Scores

Saturday

East/West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-13

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-14

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-11

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-6, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-14

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14

Yankton def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-20

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23

Pilfold Round Robin

Belleview Christian, Colo. def. Hill City, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Hill City def. Alliance, Neb., 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Hill City def. Chadron, Neb., 25-9, 12-25, 25-18

SESD Tournament

Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-14, 25-19

Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-12

Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-20

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-10

Wagner def. Winner, 25-15, 25-15

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-15

Championship Pool

Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 25-23, 26-24

Wagner def. Burke, 25-8, 17-25, 25-22

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-21

Fourth Place Pool

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-17

Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-12, 25-22

Seventh Place Pool

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-19

Gregory def. Winner, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-15

Friday

Baltic def. Lennox, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16

Beresford def. Parker, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

Centerville def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Faith def. Potter County, 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14

Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Kadoka Area, 16-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Timber Lake def. Newell, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

East-West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-15

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-19, 19-25, 25-7

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12

Wall def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

