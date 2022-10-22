Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Ladder Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Everyone started brawling to start off...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Review
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re back to the themed shows and this one has some potential, if nothing else for the set alone. How WWE waited twenty years to bring this back is beyond me, but we could be in for a very fun show this week. Or it’s going to be a big crossover between NXT and Chucky because he has to be around every year. Let’s get to it.
Bleacher Report
Kofi Kingston Discusses Big E's Injury Recovery and Potential WWE Trios Championships
Former WWE champion Big E has been sidelined since suffering a broken neck in March, and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on his recovery. Kingston told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston that Big E is progressing well, though there still isn't an immediate timetable for his return.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Surpasses Drew McIntyre as SmackDown's Top Babyface Internally
Bray Wyatt made an acclaimed return to WWE this month at the Extreme Rules premium live event, and it appears that he is set to be a major part of the company. According to PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Wyatt is internally listed as the top babyface superstar on SmackDown Live, surpassing Drew McIntyre. WWE is reportedly ecstatic with how his return to the company has been received so far, and there are plans to continue building on that momentum:
Bleacher Report
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Mandy Rose put her year-long reign as NXT women's champion on the line Saturday night at Halloween Havoc, as she defended against top contender Alba Fyre in one of the marquee matches of the premium live event. The latest presentation by the black-and-gold brand also featured a blockbuster Triple Threat...
Bleacher Report
Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card Picks Before Raw
WWE presents its Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5, headlined by a high-profile Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The penultimate WWE PPV of 2022 will set the stage for Survivor Series later in the month while showcasing the biggest and...
Yardbarker
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For 11/4 WWE SmackDown
Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in two weeks. On the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, the broadcast team announced that Gunther will put the title on the line against Rey Mysterio on the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. Mysterio earned a title shot on the October 24 episode when he defeated Solo Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Earlier that night, Mysterio told WWE Chief Content Officer that he was ready to quit due to his feud with his son Dominik, but the latter deescalated the situation by orchestrating a move to SmackDown for Mysterio.
Bleacher Report
If Not at the Royal Rumble, When Should Cody Rhodes Make WWE Return from Pec Injury?
Cody Rhodes was one of wrestling's hottest stars in the first half of 2022, but an untimely injury cut short his shocking WWE return run. Despite the setback, The American Nightmare fought through the injury against Seth Rollins at June's Hell in a Cell event. Not only did he have a historic performance with a gruesome-looking torn pectoral muscle, he ultimately emerged victorious.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
Bleacher Report
Why WWE is Better Off Without Former MMA Stars Turned Wrestlers
It might sound strange to say in a world in which Brock Lesnar is arguably the best pro wrestler of all time, but WWE really doesn't need any more former MMA stars. Such a conversation seems sensible right now as WWE appears to gear up Daniel Cormier for a role.
PWMania
New Character Direction for Liv Morgan Continues on WWE SmackDown
This week on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan showcased a different side of herself. Morgan and Sonya Deville’s match ended in a double count-outout after Morgan snapped and attacked Deville at ringside. Morgan set up a bunch of chairs in the ring after the ref called the match and suplexed Deville onto them.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Roundup: Adam Cole’s Return, Lesnar vs Lashley, Adam Page Hurt
Welcome to the wrestling roundup where we look at the biggest stories from the past week or weekend in wrestling. In the wrestling roundup, we not only will look at the news but rumours as well. Again fans love speculating on rumours. And all rumours will be cited from credible sources in the wrestling world. Remember with rumours, none of them have been confirmed. With that said let’s dive into this edition of the wrestling roundup.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Expects More Surprises From Triple H
Triple H is undoubtedly a veteran in the pro wrestling world and is one of the most important figures in the company’s history, being one of the mainstays of the Attitude Era. His career spanned several World Title reigns and memorable moments throughout the years. The Game was made...
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Stars Make WWE Main Roster Debut During Main Event
Although WWE Main Event has traditionally been viewed as unimportant in the mind of WWE fans, the sports entertainment giant has experimented with the weekly program over the past few months by incorporating a number of NXT Superstars into the show. Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson were the latest examples...
wrestlinginc.com
MLW Announces Taya Valkyrie's Opponent For Fightland
Taya Valkyrie has a lot of championships right now, with the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles, the AAA Reina de Reinas title, and the MLW Featherweight title serving as arguably her most prized pieces of gold. And while fans knew that Taya was set to defend the MLW Featherweight Championship at MLW's upcoming Fightland tapings in Philadelphia, they didn't know who it would be against. Until now.
Comments / 0