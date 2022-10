SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite pulling ahead with two set wins, the #22 Pepperdine women's volleyball team succumbed to a Gonzaga rally on Saturday afternoon, falling in five, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 14-16. Eight separate Waves tabbed at least one kill in the match, led by three in double-figures including a 7th career double-double and tied season-high kill effort for Grace Chillingworth. Her 17 kills and 14 digs led both categories for her team.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO