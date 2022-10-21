ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Bernice "Bea" (Bessler) Friend

Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr.

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search

ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Luamma June Squires

Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29

MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH

