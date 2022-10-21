Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals
ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Ottawa Hills' defense is flawless in stopping Swanton
Ottawa Hills' impenetrable defense prompted a 5-0 blanking of Swanton on October 25 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Ottawa Hills opened with a 2-0 advantage over Swanton through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Akron Hoban paints near-perfect picture in win over Gates Mills Hawken
Akron Hoban flexed its muscle and floored Gates Mills Hawken 10-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on October 24. Recently on October 19, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Abracadabra: New Philadelphia makes East Liverpool's offense disappear
New Philadelphia's defense kept East Liverpool under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. The first half gave New Philadelphia a 1-0 lead over East Liverpool.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Chagrin Falls renders Aurora's offense pointless
No worries, Chagrin Falls' defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 1-0 shutout of Aurora during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. The first half gave Chagrin Falls a 1-0 lead over Aurora.
richlandsource.com
Bernice "Bea" (Bessler) Friend
Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.
richlandsource.com
Section of W. 3rd St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary for the City of Mansfield to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Third Street from North Benton Street to Bowman Street.
richlandsource.com
Ronald Thomas Noel Jr.
Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking.
richlandsource.com
Thomas Speelman
Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
richlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search
ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
richlandsource.com
Luamma June Squires
Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29
MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
richlandsource.com
Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero
MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
richlandsource.com
AU Board of Trustees announces 1-year extension of President Carlos Campo’s contract
ASHLAND – The Ashland University Board of Trustees approved to extend the contract of President Carlos Campo for an additional year during its Oct. 21 board meeting. Campo will now serve as president of AU through at least May 2025.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
richlandsource.com
Bellville voters to decide police levy replacement, cemetery renewal
BELLVILLE -- Two familiar levies for Bellville voters are on the ballot this fall. The first levy is a replacement of the police services levy passed in 2017. The 2022 levy is a 3-mill property tax levy asking residents to pay $105 for every $100,000 of property value annually.
richlandsource.com
Gravity Ohio seeks to support community organizations & art
MANSFIELD -- Growing up in Mansfield, Dan Lew saw the city’s beauty and shortcomings. Lew said his mother instilled a good work ethic in him from a young age and he learned the importance of philanthropy from her.
richlandsource.com
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Comments / 0