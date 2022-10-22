ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 7 win vs. 49ers

This game started off about as poorly as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up big play after big play on defense, Patrick Mahomes threw first possession interception and suddenly they were down 10-0 in the first quarter. This team didn’t panic, though. They stuck with it on both sides of the ball and ended up winning the game by over 20 points. The poise shown heading into the bye week shows you exactly what this team is capable of at its best.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers

The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
KANSAS CITY, MO

