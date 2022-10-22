This game started off about as poorly as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up big play after big play on defense, Patrick Mahomes threw first possession interception and suddenly they were down 10-0 in the first quarter. This team didn’t panic, though. They stuck with it on both sides of the ball and ended up winning the game by over 20 points. The poise shown heading into the bye week shows you exactly what this team is capable of at its best.

