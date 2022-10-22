Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
Talanoa Hufanga tries to explain 49ers defensive shortcomings in 44-23 loss to the Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga talks about Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco experiencing the worst defensive performance of the season, his interception early in the game, falling to 3-4 and going up against a potent Patrick Mahomes style offense.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 7 win vs. 49ers
This game started off about as poorly as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up big play after big play on defense, Patrick Mahomes threw first possession interception and suddenly they were down 10-0 in the first quarter. This team didn’t panic, though. They stuck with it on both sides of the ball and ended up winning the game by over 20 points. The poise shown heading into the bye week shows you exactly what this team is capable of at its best.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
49ers highlight: Talanoa Hufanga intercepts Patrick Mahomes
The 49ers now-healthy defense got off to a great start Sunday vs. the Chiefs. On a third-and-7, QB Patrick Mahomes stepped up to drill a throw in over the middle, but 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson broke on the throw and tipped it up far enough for a diving Talanoa Hufanga to come up with his third interception of the season.
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Inactives for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 7 matchup.
Former SF Giants starting pitcher named Gold Glove finalist
No SF Giants will win a Gold Glove this year, but one former Giants starting pitcher was named a finalist for the award.
Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers
The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
Stanford Offering Free Tickets for Final Two Home Games
The Cardinal are trying to get creative as home attendance continues to wane.
