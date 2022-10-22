Friday’s Scores

NAPOLEON — Perrysburg began its Division I girls cross country state title defense with a convincing district championship victory Saturday at Leaders Farms. The Yellow Jackets took five of the first six spots in winning with 19 points. Notre Dame Academy was second at 73 points, followed by Southview at 124 points and Bowling Green at 137 points. The top four teams and individuals finishing in the top 16 advance from Napoleon to the regional meet at Tiffin. Perrysburg’s Ava Beeks won in 18 minutes, 40.81 seconds. Start’s Sinai Douglas was second in 19:26.81, with the Yellow Jackets taking the third through sixth spots: AnnaSophia Gower (19:27.70) in third, Hannah Kersten (19:29.83) in fourth, Natalie Sanders (19:36.07) in fifth, and Sage Colon (19:40.17) in sixth. Averie Crawford (20:10.13) led Bowling Green with a ninth-place finish. Notre Dame’s Joelle Moore (20:22.45) was 10th. Southview’s Lily Duran (20:23.86) was 12th.

