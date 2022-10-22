ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asbury Park 28, Shore Regional 10

Atlantic City 26, Oakcrest 21

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0

Bishop Eustace Prep 14, Lindenwold 6

Bloomfield 35, Belleville 0

Boonton 46, Whippany Park 17

Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0

Butler 35, Becton 16

Caldwell 35, Mountain Lakes 14

Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7

Cedar Grove 48, Hoboken 14

Cherry Hill West 16, Moorestown 13

Cinnaminson 35, Pemberton 6

Cliffside Park 35, Ferris 6

Colonia 21, Rahway 20

Cranford 34, North Brunswick 14

Cumberland Regional 27, Clayton 12

DePaul Catholic 21, Delbarton 10

Delaware Valley Regional 48, North Plainfield 14

Delsea 33, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27

Don Bosco Prep 56, Paramus Catholic 21

Dover 20, Dwight-Morrow 14

Florence 48, Holy Cross 8

Fort Lee 48, Kearny 28

Glassboro 28, Buena Regional 0

Glen Rock 17, Park Ridge 14

Gloucester City 44, Collingswood 6

Hackensack 47, Passaic 7

Haddonfield 55, Sterling 0

Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14

Hanover Park 21, Verona 7

Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7

Holy Spirit 31, Kingsway 27

Hopewell Valley Central 40, Notre Dame 21

Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7

Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21, OT

Indian Hills 29, Bergen Tech 21

Irvington 27, West Orange 18

Iselin Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19

Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold Township 14

Jefferson 21, West Milford 6

Jonathan Dayton 27, Metuchen 13

Keyport 42, New Egypt 6

Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 7

Lacey 13, Southern 10

Lakeland 35, High Point 0

Lincoln 32, Orange 16

Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7

Lower Cape May Regional 41, Gateway 0

Madison 54, Morris Catholic 8

Mahwah 20, Dumont 13

Manville 51, Bound Brook 0

Matawan 27, Barnegat 12

Memorial 22, Newark East Side 21

Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6

Millville 31, Cherokee 20

Montgomery 28, Linden 13

New Providence 26, Middlesex 6

Newton 33, Sparta 29

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7

North Warren 33, Pequannock 6

Northern Highlands 27, Wayne Hills 7

Ocean Township 26, Red Bank Regional 22

Old Tappan 41, Demarest 14

Pascack Hills 27, Hopatcong 0

Paul VI 49, Triton 0

Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0

Pinelands Regional 48, Manchester 14

Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0

Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7

Plainfield 40, Franklin 26

Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 0

Point Pleasant Boro 19, St. John Vianney 13, OT

Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12

Ramsey 38, Tenafly 14

Rancocas Valley 46, Highland 42

Raritan 37, Holmdel 21

Red Bank Catholic 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Ridge 21, Union 0

River Dell 37, Paramus 7

Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20

Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12

Roxbury 41, Livingston 14

Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10

Seneca 42, Northern Burlington 6

Shawnee 30, Williamstown 14

Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28

South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 0

South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14

Spotswood 18, J.P. Stevens 7

St. Augustine 17, Lenape 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17

Steinert 31, Lawrence 7

Timber Creek 20, Eastern 6

Toms River East 19, Jackson Liberty 13, OT

Toms River North 50, Middletown North 6

Union City 22, Clifton 0

Wall 14, Manalapan 7

Warren Hills 14, Hackettstown 0

Washington Township 45, Clearview Regional 0

Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14

Wayne Valley 36, Mount Olive 15

Weehawken 27, Wallington 7

West Deptford 24, Haddon Heights 6

West Essex 20, East Orange 0

Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0

Willingboro 42, Burlington Township 15

Winslow 28, Cedar Creek 7

Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21

Woodstown 34, Penns Grove 0

NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets

The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Burlington Township -- Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored three goals to lead Delran, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory against Burlington Township in Burlington. Roskos, a junior, has 14 goals on the season. Nick Iacovitti and Michael Papi both scored as well for Delran (7-3-5), which has won two games in a row and three of four with the non-win being a 1-1 tie to Northern Burlington.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive shutsout J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Besian Hadzovic had a goal and an assist as Mount Olive defeated J.P. Stevens 3-0 in Edison. Trevor Waldstein and Luc Thomas also had goals with Jakob Marcus and Eric Radler tallying an assist each. Kristian Dobbek had seven saves to get the shutout. Mount Olive (10-7-1) led 1-0 at...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest

Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
