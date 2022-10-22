Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 28, Northern Garrett 13
Archbishop Spalding 45, McDonogh School 12
Arundel 27, Pasadena Chesapeake 17
Atholton 42, Howard 20
Baltimore City College 28, Edmondson-Westside 12
Bethesda 41, Walt Whitman 6
Bladensburg 30, Hyattsville Northwestern 6
Blake 28, Albert Einstein 18
Boonsboro 6, South Hagerstown 0
Broadneck 49, Old Mill 0
Bullis 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 7
C. Milton Wright 41, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6
Calvert 35, Westlake 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 35, Hancock 12
Crofton 60, Francis Scott Key 19
Damascus 42, Springbrook 0
Dundalk 38, Dulaney 8
Eastern Tech 20, Patapsco 0
Frederick 35, Oakdale 14
Frederick Douglass 51, Fairmont Heights 0
Gaithersburg 45, Clarksburg 0
Glen Burnie 14, Severna Park 0
Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 0
Harford Tech 30, North Harford 0
Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 7
John Carroll 20, Saint Paul’s Boys 0
Joppatowne 44, Rising Sun 25
Lake Clifton 44, Reginald Lewis 0
Laurel 35, Oxon Hill 26
Leonardtown 21, Lackey 10
Linganore 44, Thomas Johnson 0
Long Reach 25, Glenelg 8
Magruder 9, Watkins Mill 3
Manchester Valley 30, Winters Mill 7
Marriotts Ridge 41, Hammond 6
Meade 35, South River 19
Middletown 14, Catoctin 13
Milford Mill 41, Kenwood 6
Montgomery Blair 41, Wheaton 8
Mountain Ridge 42, Williamsport 16
Mt. St. Joseph’s 33, Calvert Hall College 22
North Caroline 43, Parkside 13
North County 49, Annapolis 34
North Point 31, Northern - Cal 3
Northampton, Va. 48, Snow Hill 37
Overlea 12, Woodlawn 7
Patterson Mill 28, North East 0
Patuxent 56, McDonough 0
Perryville 24, Havre de Grace 0
Petersburg, W.Va. 0, Clear Spring 0
Poolesville 13, John F. Kennedy 12
Quince Orchard 41, Northwest - Mtg 6
Reservoir 21, Oakland Mills 14
Rock Creek Christian Academy 36, Steubenville, Ohio 20
Seneca Valley 41, Walter Johnson 21
Severn 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 12
Sherwood 45, Paint Branch 32
South Carroll 55, Century 0
St. Charles 20, Chopticon 18
Stephen Decatur 37, Easton 34
Thomas Stone 20, La Plata 7
Walkersville 35, Brunswick 0
Westminster 28, Liberty 27, OT
Wilde Lake 12, Mt. Hebron 9
Winston Churchill 34, Richard Montgomery 24
Wootton 21, Catonsville 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
