The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 28, Northern Garrett 13

Archbishop Spalding 45, McDonogh School 12

Arundel 27, Pasadena Chesapeake 17

Atholton 42, Howard 20

Baltimore City College 28, Edmondson-Westside 12

Bethesda 41, Walt Whitman 6

Bladensburg 30, Hyattsville Northwestern 6

Blake 28, Albert Einstein 18

Boonsboro 6, South Hagerstown 0

Broadneck 49, Old Mill 0

Bullis 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 7

C. Milton Wright 41, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6

Calvert 35, Westlake 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 35, Hancock 12

Crofton 60, Francis Scott Key 19

Damascus 42, Springbrook 0

Dundalk 38, Dulaney 8

Eastern Tech 20, Patapsco 0

Frederick 35, Oakdale 14

Frederick Douglass 51, Fairmont Heights 0

Gaithersburg 45, Clarksburg 0

Glen Burnie 14, Severna Park 0

Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 0

Harford Tech 30, North Harford 0

Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 7

John Carroll 20, Saint Paul’s Boys 0

Joppatowne 44, Rising Sun 25

Lake Clifton 44, Reginald Lewis 0

Laurel 35, Oxon Hill 26

Leonardtown 21, Lackey 10

Linganore 44, Thomas Johnson 0

Long Reach 25, Glenelg 8

Magruder 9, Watkins Mill 3

Manchester Valley 30, Winters Mill 7

Marriotts Ridge 41, Hammond 6

Meade 35, South River 19

Middletown 14, Catoctin 13

Milford Mill 41, Kenwood 6

Montgomery Blair 41, Wheaton 8

Mountain Ridge 42, Williamsport 16

Mt. St. Joseph’s 33, Calvert Hall College 22

North Caroline 43, Parkside 13

North County 49, Annapolis 34

North Point 31, Northern - Cal 3

Northampton, Va. 48, Snow Hill 37

Overlea 12, Woodlawn 7

Patterson Mill 28, North East 0

Patuxent 56, McDonough 0

Perryville 24, Havre de Grace 0

Petersburg, W.Va. 0, Clear Spring 0

Poolesville 13, John F. Kennedy 12

Quince Orchard 41, Northwest - Mtg 6

Reservoir 21, Oakland Mills 14

Rock Creek Christian Academy 36, Steubenville, Ohio 20

Seneca Valley 41, Walter Johnson 21

Severn 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 12

Sherwood 45, Paint Branch 32

South Carroll 55, Century 0

St. Charles 20, Chopticon 18

Stephen Decatur 37, Easton 34

Thomas Stone 20, La Plata 7

Walkersville 35, Brunswick 0

Westminster 28, Liberty 27, OT

Wilde Lake 12, Mt. Hebron 9

Winston Churchill 34, Richard Montgomery 24

Wootton 21, Catonsville 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

