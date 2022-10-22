ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Lennox, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16

Beresford def. Parker, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Centerville def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Faith def. Potter County, 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Brookings, 25-18, 19-25, 25-7

Rapid City Central def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Bridgewater-Emery

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Kadoka Area, 16-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Timber Lake def. Newell, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

East-West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-15

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-19, 19-25, 25-7

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-12

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular=

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12

New Underwood def. Wall, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Wall def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

247Sports

Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State

Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

South Dakota State scores 35 unanswered for 7th straight win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes and he ran for two scores, and South Dakota State dominated the second half in beating North Dakota 49-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory. South Dakota State (7-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Gronowski led three third-quarter touchdown drives, connecting with Jaxon Janke from 10-yards out and Zach Heins from the 2. He also had a 1-yard scramble. Gronowski’s 10-yard scoring run in the fourth made it 35 unanswered points for a 42-21 lead. He finished 15 of 20 for 197 yards and he carried it six times for 20 yards. South Dakota State intercepted Tommy Schuster two times. Schuster was 27 of 39 for 291 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (4-3, 3-2).
BROOKINGS, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

