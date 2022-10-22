ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

A.C. Flora 54, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Abbeville 62, Blacksburg 7

Andrew Jackson 63, North Central 22

Andrews 34, Lee Central 8

Asheville School, N.C. 42, Camden Military Academy 0

Aynor 50, Georgetown 22

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Barnwell 34, Woodland 28

Batesburg-Leesville 55, Pelion 7

Beaufort Academy 20, Colleton Prep 19

Belton-Honea Path 49, Southside 0

Ben Lippen 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 12

Berkeley 12, Stratford 7

Blackville-Hilda 30, Williston-Elko 13

Blythewood 31, Rock Hill 7

Brookland-Cayce 49, Swansea 0

Broome 48, Carolina Academy 0

Broome 48, Carolina High and Academy 0

Buford 33, Cheraw 8

Calhoun Academy 28, Clarendon Hall Academy 6

Camden 53, Crestwood 20

Cane Bay 65, R.B. Stall 18

Carolina Forest 56, Socastee 35

Carvers Bay 47, East Clarendon 2

Catawba Ridge 36, Indian Land 21

Central 41, Chesterfield 0

Chapman 64, Blue Ridge 34

Chesnee 27, Ninety Six 26

Christ Church Episcopal 60, St. Joseph 14

Clinton 48, Chester 20

Clover 30, Fort Mill 15

Crescent 30, West Oak 15

Cross 54, Baptist Hill 0

D.W. Daniel 51, Pendleton 13

Dillon 38, Waccamaw 14

Dillon Christian 38, Conway Christian School 12

Dutch Fork 56, River Bluff 7

Emerald 44, Union County 8

Estill 50, Bethune-Bowman 0

Fairfield Central 61, Eau Claire 0

First Baptist 27, Florence Christian 26

Fort Dorchester 51, West Ashley 7

Gaffney 41, Dorman 29

Gilbert 55, Dreher 21

Goose Creek 53, Wando 34

Greenville 66, Greenwood 7

Greer 36, Wade Hampton (G) 28

Hannah-Pamplico 42, Green Sea Floyds 21

Hillcrest 49, Mauldin 9

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, John Paul II 32

Irmo 42, Westwood 0

James Island 45, Hilton Head Island 8

Kingstree 62, Mullins 0

Lake Marion 27, Academic Magnet 7

Lakewood 36, Darlington 7

Lamar 14, Lake View 7

Landrum 21, Liberty 0

Laurence Manning Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 14

Laurens 24, Eastside 15

Laurens Academy 68, Newberry Academy 26

Lewisville 57, Whitmire 18

Lexington 50, Aiken 0

Lower Richland 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Lucy G. Beckham 31, Colleton County 21

Manning 26, Loris 0

Marlboro County 20, Lake City 14, OT

May River 14, Bluffton 7

McBee 50, Great Falls 12

McCormick 55, Calhoun Falls 8

Myrtle Beach 61, Wilson 58

Nation Ford 47, Spring Valley 16

Newberry 43, Columbia 2

North Augusta 24, Airport 7

Northside Christian 32, Palmetto Christian Academy 8

Northwestern 43, South Pointe 33

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 36, Bishop England 0

Palmetto 20, Fountain Inn 0

Patrick Henry Academy 52, Andrew Jackson Academy 12

Pee Dee Academy 34, Northwood Academy 8

Philip Simmons 22, Hanahan 0

Pickens 49, Berea 0

Pinewood Prep 40, Thomas Heyward Academy 20

Porter-Gaud 28, Cardinal Newman 24

Powdersville 51, Wren 21

Richard Winn Academy 44, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 26

Ridge Spring-Monetta 36, Calhoun County 35

Ridge View 41, Richland Northeast 34

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 38, Edisto 25

Robert E. Lee Academy def. Carolina High and Academy, forfeit

Saluda 42, Fox Creek 0

Scott’s Branch 42, Hemingway 0

Seneca 34, Walhalla 16

South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 49

South Florence 46, North Myrtle Beach 0

Southside Christian 35, Ware Shoals 0

Spartanburg 55, Boiling Springs 14

St. John’s 19, Military Magnet Academy 6

Strom Thurmond 17, Silver Bluff 7

Summerville 28, Ashley Ridge 13

Summerville Faith Christian 52, Jefferson Davis Academy 0

Sumter 42, St. James 14

T.L. Hanna 38, Woodmont 13

Timberland 38, Lake Marion 30

Trinity Byrnes School def. Hilton Head Prep, forfeit

W. Wyman King Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 0

W.J. Keenan 46, Mid-Carolina 35

Wagener-Salley 36, Denmark-Olar 32

West Florence 57, Hartsville 39

Westside 41, Easley 20

Whale Branch 35, Branchville 7

White Knoll 38, Chapin 21

Wilson Hall 21, Heathwood Hall 6

York Comprehensive 28, Lancaster 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
GAFFNEY, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
STATESVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy