Selena Gomez Calls BFF Taylor Swift A ‘Mastermind’ As She Supports ‘Midnights’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift‘s bestie Selena Gomez is showing her some love on the release day of her 10th studio album, Midnights! The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a screenshot of Tay’s new song, “Mastermind”, playing on Spotify. She said so much by writing just three words: “That she is”.

Taylor and Selena have been friends since 2008, when they were both dating Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively. “We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” the Rare Beauty founder told the Wall Street Journal in 2020, recalling the first time she became acquainted with the country-turned-pop superstar. “We both went through sh—t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.” Tay and Sel have always supported each other publicly — and certainly, more than fans will ever know personally.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift pose at the Grammys in 2016 (Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

“Mastermind” is the 13th track on Midnights, which was released at midnight on Oct. 21. In the song, the 32-year-old Grammy winner sings about the moves she’s made to get to where she is now, both personally and professionally. She even references her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, and admitted the beginning of their romance wasn’t necessarily fate. “What if I told you none of it was accidental / And the first night that you saw me, I knew I wanted your body? / I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork / The dominoes cascading in the line,” she sings. This juxtaposes her 2020 song “Invisible String”, which talks about an invisible string that ties two soulmates together out of fate, not manipulation.

Selena was not the only star to shout Taylor’s new album out. Her high school best friend Abigail Anderson shared a post from Taylor’s Instagram page onto her Instagram Story to promote Midnights. Plus, her other longtime pal, model Martha Hunt, shared a photo of her Spotify playing the new song “Anti-Hero” on her Story.

The “Cardigan” hitmaker released a music video for “Anti-Hero” hours after she dropped her album, which paints a vivid picture of her deepest insecurities taunting her in real life. Taylor previously revealed that “Anti-Hero” is one of her “favorite songs [she’s] ever written” in an Instagram video. “I don’t think I’ve ever delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggled a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized — not to sound too dark — but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person,” she explained. “This song really is a guided tour throughout all of the things I hate about myself.”