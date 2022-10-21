ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Early Voting Edition!

Early voting, or in-person absentee voting starts in many Wisconsin communities on Tuesday. Why are so many political candidates, especially Democrats, urging you to take part?. It's never too early says JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, he explains on Capitol Notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ war on manufacturing

MADISON — On this Manufacturing Month, let’s pause to remember what Gov. Tony Evers has done to Wisconsin’s leading sector. From his efforts to eviscerate the state’s successful manufacturing tax incentive to his extreme climate change agenda, the liberal governor’s policies have shown he’s no friend of Wisconsin manufacturers and the hundreds of thousands of people they employ.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: Rep. Shae Sortwell on Evers’ DSPS mess

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ dysfunctional Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) hasn’t merely been slow in processing the licenses of untold professionals in Wisconsin. The agency has been slow in answering the Legislature’s questions about the state’s license crisis. “They won’t answer questions,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

More candidates than ever refuse to debate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources

Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy