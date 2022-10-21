Read full article on original website
Poll: Gov. Evers has slim lead over Michels, Johnson narrow edge over Barnes
Governor Tony Evers has a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels in the race for Wisconsin governor, according to a CNN poll released Monday.
wpr.org
The 3rd Congressional District was Democratic for 26 years. Now it’s a top GOP target.
With just a few weeks left before the November election, Democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff stopped by Mahogany Dairy in rural Monroe County. As he walked the barns with the farm’s owner, Gary Weber, Pfaff asked about Weber’s milk rotation, what he uses in his feed mix and where he sells his cull cows.
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
WEAU-TV 13
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.
Wisconsin governor candidates make campaign stops ahead of early voting
Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels both made campaign stops in Southeast Wisconsin on Monday.
Decision 2022: Closing arguments for campaigns, the President Obama effect
MILWAUKEE — It's getting down to the closing arguments for candidates in the midterm elections. TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's moderator of Meet The Press Chuck Todd about the campaigns' final push to November 8th. 210,000 people in Wisconsin have already voted early, more voters...
wpr.org
GOP hopes to pick up several legislative seats long held by Democrats in northern Wisconsin
In far northern Wisconsin, candidates are vying for three open seats in the state Legislature that have been held by Democrats for decades, and Republicans hope they’ll be able to flip one or more in the November election. Earlier this year, state Reps. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Beth...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Early Voting Edition!
Early voting, or in-person absentee voting starts in many Wisconsin communities on Tuesday. Why are so many political candidates, especially Democrats, urging you to take part?. It's never too early says JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, he explains on Capitol Notes.
wpr.org
Wisconsin has widest gap in the US for math, reading scores among white and Black students
Wisconsin saw the widest disparity in math and reading scores among Black and white students of any state in the nation, according to the first national assessment since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Wisconsin fourth and eighth grade students performed better than the national average on overall math and reading...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Tim Michels on parole claim under Gov. Evers
Parole has become a big issue in Republican Tim Michels campaign against Governor Tony Evers. Parole releases have been going on under Republican and Democratic governors.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ war on manufacturing
MADISON — On this Manufacturing Month, let’s pause to remember what Gov. Tony Evers has done to Wisconsin’s leading sector. From his efforts to eviscerate the state’s successful manufacturing tax incentive to his extreme climate change agenda, the liberal governor’s policies have shown he’s no friend of Wisconsin manufacturers and the hundreds of thousands of people they employ.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Rep. Shae Sortwell on Evers’ DSPS mess
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ dysfunctional Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) hasn’t merely been slow in processing the licenses of untold professionals in Wisconsin. The agency has been slow in answering the Legislature’s questions about the state’s license crisis. “They won’t answer questions,...
WBAY Green Bay
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Badger Herald
The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources
Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
