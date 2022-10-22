ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Hilariously Reveals Ring ‘Disaster’ As He Proposed To Wife Amal

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U99PU_0iiVlikf00
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

George Clooney, 61, sat down with Drew Barrymore, 47, during the Oct. 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his new movie Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts, 54. But while he was there, he also opened up to the TV host to talk about his disastrous proposal to his wife, Amal Clooney, 44. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” George began. “I’ve got a playlist with my Aunt Rosemary singing, and I’m gonna get down and give her the ring right at the song ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’. So I’ve got it all planned out.”

However, things took a turn when the Ocean’s Eleven star asked Amal to grab something from a drawer where he had the engagement ring. “I’ve got the ring in a little drawer behind her, I’ve made dinner and we had only been dating for about six months,” he said. “She kind of pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there and she looks at it and she’s like ‘Uh there’s a ring in there.’ Like somebody left a ring there years ago,” the heartthrob joked. Meanwhile, George is still on his one knee waiting for his beautiful girlfriend to accept the ring. He then tells her, “No I want you to be my wife.”

George had also set up a strategic playlist for the big engagement and by the time it got to the last song, Amal had finally said yes. “‘Listen I’d like to marry you but I am also not young and I have been on my knee now… I feel like I could lose a hip,'” he told her at the time. “Then she said yes, thank God. So we pulled it off.” The attractive couple has now been married for a total of eight years, as they had their wedding in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7e3u_0iiVlikf00
George Clooney & Amal have been married since 2014. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Following the hilarious pre-nuptial story, the 61-year-old then went on to reveal that having kids with Amal was not always a part of their agenda. “Now I have twins, that wasn’t part of the plan I wanna say,” George said. “You know you do the things like at 12 weeks where they go, ‘there’s the kid’ and I was like, ‘yeah there it is.'” He recalled being shocked when the doctor told him he was having a boy, as well as a baby girl at the same time. “It was such a disaster, I was like, ‘are you kidding me?’, now it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

The adorable parents welcomed their twins: Alexander and Ella, 5, in 2017, about three years after they got married in Italy. In Sept. George told ET that his children already speak three languages! “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English,” he told the outlet on his kids going into career in acting. He also noted that they can do “whatever they want.” So cute!

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
251K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy