Hawaii County, HI

Momilani White
1d ago

Tourists no listen when they come to Hawaii & we try tell’m about how dangerous it is to swim here. Might as well stick to the swimming pool. Endangering locals to save you because you don’t listen isn’t cool either.

Mike and April Foley
2d ago

How amazing is this young man who wanted to help! I’d be scared too, if I were his mom or dad. It’s really kind that the family put up the caution tape and is trying to educate tourists. Unfortunately, even places we have seen actual signage, people disregard sometimes. ☹️

