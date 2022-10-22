Read full article on original website
Momilani White
1d ago
Tourists no listen when they come to Hawaii & we try tell’m about how dangerous it is to swim here. Might as well stick to the swimming pool. Endangering locals to save you because you don’t listen isn’t cool either.
Reply
3
Mike and April Foley
2d ago
How amazing is this young man who wanted to help! I’d be scared too, if I were his mom or dad. It’s really kind that the family put up the caution tape and is trying to educate tourists. Unfortunately, even places we have seen actual signage, people disregard sometimes. ☹️
Reply
2
Related
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
bigislandnow.com
The message Ocean View residents were told about Mauna Loa: Be prepared
Anxious. Nervous. Confused. Definitely concerned. Perhaps even a little frightened. Emotions ran high Saturday afternoon at the Ocean View Community Center overflowing with residents living in the community nearly 2,000 feet above sea level on the steep southwest flank of Mauna Loa. They got an update about the sleeping giant’s...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Plans Detail New Hilo Medical Center Building
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The new building will provide space for up to 75 new healthcare jobs and "is essential to enhance medical services", officials say. (BIVN) – The latest issue of The Environmental Notice details plans for an expansion of the hospital in Hilo. Hilo Medical Center is...
bigislandvideonews.com
Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
bigislandvideonews.com
Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
bigislandnow.com
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
kauainownews.com
Mauna Loa’s recent seismic activity making some on Big Island nervous about an eruption
With all the recent seismic activity happening underneath Mauna Loa’s 13,679-foot summit — including 5.0 and 4.6 earthquakes that shook the island 24 seconds apart on Oct. 14 — some people on the Big Island fear that the “sleeping giant” is ready to erupt. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
bigislandnow.com
Police looking for 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
bigislandvideonews.com
Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
Comments / 2