Attack on Titan Stage Musical Shares Pics of Survey Corps, Eren’s Parents
In September it was announced that there would be an Attack on Titan stage musical. And why not? With stage musicals as big as they are in Japan right now, and with Attack on Titan being the massive success it is, it only seemed like a matter of time. And now we have more imagery to know what to expect.
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Reveals First Trailer
What happens when an overpowered and overprotective older sister gets whisked away to a fantasy world alongside her little brother? My One-Hit Kill Sister happens, of course, and we’ll all get to see how the adaptation of Konoe’s isekai web novel series plays out in 2023. For now, the first full trailer has arrived along with a visual and updates to the cast.
Vinland Saga Season 2 Drops Intense New Trailer with Opening Theme Song
The second season of the Vinland Saga anime is being released on January 9, and a trailer for it has dropped. In it you can hear part of the opening theme song “River” being performed by Anonymouz. In Japan, the anime will play on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu...
LUPIN ZERO Anime Revealed for December Debut
It’s time to go back to where it all began, because a new LUPIN ZERO anime has been announced as an exploration of the famed thief’s origin story. The main staff has been revealed for the six-episode streaming anime, the world premiere of which HIDIVE plans to screen at this year’s Anime NYC convention.
Ecchi Manga World’s End Harem Prepares to Kick Off Final Arc
The World’s End Harem manga by LINK and Kotaro Shono is officially kicking off the beginning of the end. According to the official Twitter account, the series is getting ready to start its final arc on Shueisha’s Jump+ website on December 4. Ahead of that, World’s End Harem...
Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN Anime Goes All Out in New Trailer
The Fall 2022 anime season may be full as it is, but there’s another big show on the way at the end of the month. In fact, Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN is scheduled to premiere at the end of this very week, with the adaptation of HyperGryph’s mobile game to launch on Crunchyroll starting October 28. In the meantime, an exciting new trailer is here ahead of the debut.
Fullmetal Alchemist is Getting Its Own Stage Play in Japan
It may be hard to believe considering all of the other stage adaptations out there, but Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist manga is just now getting ready to make the leap for the first time. The original series came to an end over a decade ago, and the stage play is currently planning to kick off its run at Osaka’s Shin Kabuki-za from March 8-12, followed by Tokyo’s Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from March 17-26.
Get Ready for Demon Slayer’s Super Kabuki II Adaptation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is no stranger to the stage, and it’s about to get another go in the spotlight thanks to the Super Kabuki II project. The aim of said project is to fuse modern subjects and technology with traditional Japanese theater, which sounds like the perfect excuse to bring Tanjiro and the rest of the cast to life in a new way.
Blue Orchestra Anime Reveals First Trailer, Staff and April 2023 Debut
The Blue Orchestra anime—which adapts the dramatic music manga by Makoto Akui—now has a premiere window, as revealed along with the main staff in the first trailer. Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom) is directing the series, with Yuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru) on series composition and Kazuaki Morita (Tsukigakirei) handling character designs for the Nippon Animation production.
