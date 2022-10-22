ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

wucardinals.com

Volleyball Heads to Frostburg State for Road MEC Matchup

Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (18-7, 11-1) clinched their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff tournament with a 3-0 week. Now the race is on to host the MEC Tournament as the season enters its final two weeks of the regular season. Wheeling will look to start the final two weeks on the right note when they head to Frostburg State Tuesday night to take on the Bobcats, with tip-off at 7 PM.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Women’s Soccer falls to Davis & Elkins on Senior Night

Wheeling, W. Va. - Before Saturday night's game, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team honored their senior class in their final regular season home game at Bishop Schmitt Field. The score didn't go the way the team would have liked, as they fell 8-1, but the seniors got a nice sendoff and all active seniors got to play on the day. The Cardinals will now take to the road hoping to keep their MEC playoff hopes alive.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Wild Second Half Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Davis & Elkins

Wheeling, W. Va. - It was a big night at Bishop Schmidt Field on Saturday when the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-9-1, 6-7-1) hosted Davis & Elkins. A win would have clinched wheeling's first Mountain East (MEC) playoff spot since the 2018 season, however, the Cardinals fell to the Senators 4-1. After battling to a scoreless game through the first 45 minutes all five goals were scored in the second half as Wheeling couldn't keep up with the Senator offense.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Volleyball Ends Weekend with Sweep Over Davis & Elkins

Elkins, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Volleyball team (17-7, 11-1) wrapped up their weekend road trip on Saturday when they headed to Elkins, West Virginia to take on Davis & Elkins. The offense led the way throughout the day as the Cardinals claimed a 3-0 victory to finish the weekend with a sweep. After clinching a playoff spot yesterday, it was a big win for the Cardinals as they keep their momentum going for the stretch run towards the tournament.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Football Keeps Roll Going with 42-21 win in Battle for Wheeling

Wheeling, W. Va. - It is the date that every Wheeling University Football fan has marked on their calendars on Saturday as the Wheeling Football team (6-2, 5-2) made the trip up the hill to take on West Liberty in "The Battle for Wheeling." The Cardinals offense came out strong and was able to maintain that strength throughout the game as they downed the Hilltoppers 42-21 to move to 5-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. The Cardinals totaled 368 yards of offense on the day, and a big defensive play in the fourth quarter sealed the victory as Wheeling moves to 4-0 overall in "The Battle for Wheeling" this season.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Rugby Clinches BRCC Playoff Spot with Win Over Adrian

Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Rugby team (4-4, 3-2) took Bishop Schmitt Field for the final time on Saturday when they hosted Adrian College. They were able to give their fans a show, picking up a 43-16 win to clinch a spot in the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's playoffs. The Cardinals will be one of the top three teams from the Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) going to the playoffs and will likely be playing in the 2/3 game to earn a wild card spot.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour, Fairmont Senior, Grafton win sectional soccer championships

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Lincoln Cougars in the Region 2 Section 1 finals of AA/A girl’s soccer. The match was a back and forth battle between both the Colts and the Cougars. The first goal would not come until overtime when Braylyn Sparks would punch through the goal to take the contest 1-0 in overtime. It was the fourth sectional championship for the Colts in a row.
GRAFTON, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brooke High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Ethan Banks Big Debut Leads Cardinals in Salem Tri-Meet

Salem, W. Va. – In their first meet of the year, Nathan Yost was the only swimmer to take the pool for the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team. On Friday, the Cardinals headed to the Salem Tri-Meet with Salem University and Notre Dame College and their other upperclassmen swimmer stepped in to lead the way. Sophomore Ethan Banks made his 2022-23 debut and was the highest scoring Cardinal on the day.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson

Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
PHILIPPI, WV
westliberty.edu

WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

