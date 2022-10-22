Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Heads to Frostburg State for Road MEC Matchup
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (18-7, 11-1) clinched their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff tournament with a 3-0 week. Now the race is on to host the MEC Tournament as the season enters its final two weeks of the regular season. Wheeling will look to start the final two weeks on the right note when they head to Frostburg State Tuesday night to take on the Bobcats, with tip-off at 7 PM.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer falls to Davis & Elkins on Senior Night
Wheeling, W. Va. - Before Saturday night's game, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team honored their senior class in their final regular season home game at Bishop Schmitt Field. The score didn't go the way the team would have liked, as they fell 8-1, but the seniors got a nice sendoff and all active seniors got to play on the day. The Cardinals will now take to the road hoping to keep their MEC playoff hopes alive.
wucardinals.com
Wild Second Half Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Davis & Elkins
Wheeling, W. Va. - It was a big night at Bishop Schmidt Field on Saturday when the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-9-1, 6-7-1) hosted Davis & Elkins. A win would have clinched wheeling's first Mountain East (MEC) playoff spot since the 2018 season, however, the Cardinals fell to the Senators 4-1. After battling to a scoreless game through the first 45 minutes all five goals were scored in the second half as Wheeling couldn't keep up with the Senator offense.
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Ends Weekend with Sweep Over Davis & Elkins
Elkins, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Volleyball team (17-7, 11-1) wrapped up their weekend road trip on Saturday when they headed to Elkins, West Virginia to take on Davis & Elkins. The offense led the way throughout the day as the Cardinals claimed a 3-0 victory to finish the weekend with a sweep. After clinching a playoff spot yesterday, it was a big win for the Cardinals as they keep their momentum going for the stretch run towards the tournament.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Football Keeps Roll Going with 42-21 win in Battle for Wheeling
Wheeling, W. Va. - It is the date that every Wheeling University Football fan has marked on their calendars on Saturday as the Wheeling Football team (6-2, 5-2) made the trip up the hill to take on West Liberty in "The Battle for Wheeling." The Cardinals offense came out strong and was able to maintain that strength throughout the game as they downed the Hilltoppers 42-21 to move to 5-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. The Cardinals totaled 368 yards of offense on the day, and a big defensive play in the fourth quarter sealed the victory as Wheeling moves to 4-0 overall in "The Battle for Wheeling" this season.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Clinches BRCC Playoff Spot with Win Over Adrian
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Rugby team (4-4, 3-2) took Bishop Schmitt Field for the final time on Saturday when they hosted Adrian College. They were able to give their fans a show, picking up a 43-16 win to clinch a spot in the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's playoffs. The Cardinals will be one of the top three teams from the Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) going to the playoffs and will likely be playing in the 2/3 game to earn a wild card spot.
WDTV
Philip Barbour, Fairmont Senior, Grafton win sectional soccer championships
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Lincoln Cougars in the Region 2 Section 1 finals of AA/A girl’s soccer. The match was a back and forth battle between both the Colts and the Cougars. The first goal would not come until overtime when Braylyn Sparks would punch through the goal to take the contest 1-0 in overtime. It was the fourth sectional championship for the Colts in a row.
Wheeling, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wucardinals.com
Ethan Banks Big Debut Leads Cardinals in Salem Tri-Meet
Salem, W. Va. – In their first meet of the year, Nathan Yost was the only swimmer to take the pool for the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team. On Friday, the Cardinals headed to the Salem Tri-Meet with Salem University and Notre Dame College and their other upperclassmen swimmer stepped in to lead the way. Sophomore Ethan Banks made his 2022-23 debut and was the highest scoring Cardinal on the day.
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson
Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Neal Brown frustrated with his team as “roller coaster” season continues
Mountaineer head coach calls team's performance "As bad as we can possibly play the game of football." As Neal Brown said, there wasn’t much to say following West Virginia’s lopsided road loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Mountaineers suffered their most-lopsided loss since 2019, and gave up...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's blowout win over West Virginia
Texas Tech turned its most complete performance of the season en route to a 48-10 shellacking of West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 with the resounding victory. The following is a list of tweets recapping the victory as well...
SportsZone Highlights: Grafton at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Buckhannon Upshur (3-5) defeated Grafton (1-8) by a final score of 48-0. Buckhannon Upshur is set to face Preston, and Grafton has a bye.
westliberty.edu
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
