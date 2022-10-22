Wheeling, W. Va. - It is the date that every Wheeling University Football fan has marked on their calendars on Saturday as the Wheeling Football team (6-2, 5-2) made the trip up the hill to take on West Liberty in "The Battle for Wheeling." The Cardinals offense came out strong and was able to maintain that strength throughout the game as they downed the Hilltoppers 42-21 to move to 5-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. The Cardinals totaled 368 yards of offense on the day, and a big defensive play in the fourth quarter sealed the victory as Wheeling moves to 4-0 overall in "The Battle for Wheeling" this season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO