Yardbarker

Spurs Signing Charles Bassey to Two-Way Deal

Bassey, 21 is 6-foot-11 and was originally drafted by the 76ers with the No. 53 overall pick in 2021. He appeared in 23 games with the Sixers as a rookie last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He then spent the summer with Philadelphia before being waived on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star questionable vs. Mavericks with hip contusion from scary fall

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Likewise, Brandon Ingram (head injury) and Herbert Jones (knee) will be questionable after all three escaped seroius injury in the team's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX

