Bassey, 21 is 6-foot-11 and was originally drafted by the 76ers with the No. 53 overall pick in 2021. He appeared in 23 games with the Sixers as a rookie last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He then spent the summer with Philadelphia before being waived on Oct....

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO